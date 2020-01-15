New Preston youth bowling teams brought first place at their first tournament last weekend. They also hosted teams from three other schools in a tournament yesterday, Jan. 14, at the bowling alley.
Under the direction of Coach Christy Jepperson, 15 young men and women attended the tournament in Pocatello, last weekend.
Members of the girls team are Emma Lee Cunningham, Devon Jepperson, Brooklyn Olsen, Hailee Winn, Corly Jepperson, Ashlyn Sparks, Dacey Winn.
Members of the boys team are Lindon Hafen, Dillon Smith, Seth Burbank, Dax Talbot, Damon Winn, Tae Plubjui, Ryder Olsen and Degan Winn. They range in age from sixth to 12th grade. The club was initially organized by Dillon Smith, as part of his senior project.
“The plan ... was to create something that any kid could participate in and have fun, not competing, fun,” he said. He hoped it would be an opportunity to help youth connect and allow kids of any age to participate on a team.
He also hoped the team would “put the love of a sport into all kids’ hearts,” and “create a future for all kids to have fun with something outside of school.”