The Franklin County Extension Office offers local youth opportunities to learn dozens of skills. Following are the blue ribbons earned by those who participated in the fair and in which category they were given:
Candon Abrams – Bread Making Basics, Geology Rocks, Leather Craft; Jessika Alder – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Paytton Alder – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Lydia Allen – Bloom Sign; Dietrich Allred – Cooking 101, Cooking 201, Light-Up Mason Jar Aquarium, Origami; Kate Allred – Canvas Painting, Hair Scrunchies, Woven Skirt, Bucket Calf Showmanship, Crochet 1, Jewelry Hanger, Archery 1, Terra Cotta Bunny, Watercolor Pillow; Natalie Allred – Swimsuit, Style Revue; Cambree Andersen – Dog Obedience, Dog Fitting and Showing, Maxi Skirt, PJ Pants
Cloe Andersen – Christmas Creation, Baking 1, Snow Globe; Hadley Ashby – Reversible Blocks, Patriotic Gnome, Easter Pom Pom Pals, PJ Pants, Style Revue, Rabbit Showmanship, Embroidered Pillow, Decorative Owl Pillow, No-Sew Wreath, Collage Quilt, Quilted Pillow, Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship, Wooden Scarecrow; Zan Ashby – Market Bucket Calf, Bucket Calf Showmanship, Wooden Scarecrow, Commercial Rabbits, Rabbit Showmanship
Maura Atkinson – Alpine 4-H Camp Leadership, Market Beef, Beef Showmanship
Ty Atkinson – Swine Showmanship; Burk Austin – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship
Claire Austin – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Madison Ayotte – Father's Day Wind Chime, Dream Catcher, Scrapbook Frame Art; Ryker Ayotte – Air Rifle; Zoey Barron – 4th of July T-Shirt, Halloween Bandana Pumpkins, Wind Chime, Snow Globe, Father's Day Wind Chime, Door Tags, Jewelry Hanger, Cooking 101, String Art Project; Bracken Bauman – Market Swine; Hadley Bayles – WRH Team Sorting, WRH Stationing, Junior B Western Equitation, WRH Dummy Roping, Western Horsemanship, Trail Horse, Dog Obedience, Dog Fitting and Showing, Junior Halter Showmanship; Aeisha Beckstead – Terra Cotta Bunny, No Bake Desserts, Muffins & Banana Bread, Father's Day Wind Chime, Patriotic Gnome, Scrapbook Frame Art; Hazen Beckstead – WRH Stationing, WRH Ranch Roping; Linden Beckstead – PJ Pants; Myka Beckstead – Hair Scrunchies, Wooden Scarecrow, Intermediate Halter Showmanship, Two Hand Western Equitation, Succulent Art, Reversible Blocks, Light-Up Snowman, Frankenstein Craft, Geology Rocks, Dream Catcher, Easter Pom Pom Pals, Muffins & Banana Bread, No Bake Desserts, Bread Making Basics, Souper Soups; Sarah Beckstead – Baking 1, PJ Pants, Style Revue; Torrey Benoit – Senior Halter Showmanship, Senior Western Equitation, Senior Bareback Equitation, Western Reining, Western Horsemanship; Christopher Bingham – Origami; Ella Bingham – No-Sew Wreath, Chair Phone Holder, Bloom Sign; Kwendee Bingham – Market Beef, Beef Showmanship; Macie Bloom – Baking 1; Audrey Bostwick – Baking 1, Sheep Showmanship; Christina Bosworth – Watercolor Pillow; James Bosworth – Haunting Halloween Treats; Lily Bosworth – Light-Up Snowman, Alpine 4-H Camp; Dylan Bowcut – Jumbo Tic-Tac-Toe Board, Christmas Creation, Balance Board, Yarn Pumpkins; Macklee Bowcut – Halloween Bandana Pumpkins, Christmas Creation, No Bake Desserts, Cooking 101; Quinn Bradford – Western Horsemanship, Trail Horse, WRH Ranch Roping, WRH Stationing, Intermediate Western Equitation, Intermediate Halter Showmanship; Melanie Burbank – Alpine 4-H Camp; Drake Buttars – Sheep Showmanship; EmmaLee Campbell – Embroidered Pillow, Collage Quilt, PJ Pants; JennaLynn Campbell – Baking 1, PJ Pants; Lauren Campbell – Muffins & Banana Bread; MaKaela Campbell – Baking 1, Embroidered Pillow, Collage Quilt; Jojo Cannon – Market Beef, Beef Showmanship; Addilee Carter – Walk-Trot Bareback Equitation, Animal Hot Pads, Tote Bag, Alpine 4-H Camp, Baking 1, Cake Decorating, Dream Catcher; Kesa Carter – Yoga, Dress, Style Revue, Watercolor Pillow, Cupcake Wars; Melanie Carter - Cake Decorating, Dream Catcher, Trail Horse, Western Reining, Alpine 4-H Camp Leadership, Senior Western Equitation; Abigail Casperson – Market Bucket Calf, Bucket Calf Showmanship, Leather Craft Beginner, Origami, Wind Chime; Madyson Checketts – Yoga, Dog Obedience, Dog Fitting and Showing; Sabrielle Chipman – Yoga, Canvas Painting, Yarn Ornaments, Dream Catcher, Succulent Art; Greenlee Christensen – Walk-Trot Bareback Equitation, Junior B Western Equitation, Trail Horse, Western Horsemanship, Dress, Style Revue; Jyllian Christensen – Intermediate Western Equitation, Intermediate Halter Showmanship, Trail Horse, Western Reining; Kathryn Christensen – Alpine 4-H Camp; Luke Christensen – Sheep Showmanship; Olianna Christensen – Formal Dress, Style Revue, Souper Soups; Teygan Christensen – Junior B Western Equitation, Junior Bareback Equitation, Market Bucket Calf; Abel Contreras – Dairy Cattle Quality Spring Heifer Calf, Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing; Jenna Crossley – Dog Obedience, Dog Fitting and Showing, Hair Scrunchies, Canvas Painting, Two Hand Western Equitation, Succulent Art, Market Swine, Swine Showmanship, Bread Making Basics, Souper Soups, Dream Catcher, Patriotic Gnome; Bentley Cundick – Baking 1, Swine Showmanship, PJ Pants, Style Revue; Haley Cundick – Market Swine, Swine Showmanship, Baking 1; Miley Cundick – Baking 1, Market Swine, Swine Showmanship, PJ Pants, Style Revue; Ethan Dahle – Alpine 4-H Camp, Leather Craft Beginner; Elijah Eberhard – Father’s Day Wind Chime; Izabell Eldredge – Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing, Dairy Cattle Quality Spring Heifer Calf, Dairy Cattle Quality Fall Heifer Calf, Dairy Cattle Quality Summer Yearling Heifer; Sabrina Eldredge – Market Bucket Calf, Bucket Calf Showmanship; Eli Erickson – Sheep Showmanship; Ethan Erickson – Sheep Showmanship; Brooke Foster – Dog Obedience, Dog Fitting and Showing; Sierra Foster – PJ Pants, Cupcake Wars; Alivia Gailey – Baking 1; Cooper Gale - Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Kyson Gambles – Sheep Showmanship, PJ Pants, Baking 1; Taylee Gambles – Baking 1, PJ Pants; Bree Gilbert – Crochet 2, Watercolor Pillow; Finnley Gilbert – Alpine 4-H Camp, Wind Chime; Isaac Gilbert – Alpine 4-H Camp; Logan Gilbert – Alpine 4-H Camp, Maxi Skirt, Style Revue, Yoga, Watercolor Pillow, Scrapbook Frame Art; Rachel Gilbert – Alpine 4-H Camp, Wind Chime, Succulent Art; Kelsey Gittins – Market Beef; Wes Gittins – Bucket Calf Showmanship; Lilly Gleason – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship, WRH Dummy Roping, WRH Stationing, WRH Team Sorting; Taylor Golightly – WRH Team Sorting, WRH Stationing, Market Sheep; Arell Harris – Alpine 4-H Camp; Jentry Harvey – Cooking 101; Alexis Hatch – Souper Soups; Brock Hatch – Air Rifle, Market Bucket Calf, Bucket Calf Showmanship; Collin Hatch – Gingerbread House, Jumbo Tic-Tac-Toe Board; Oakley Hatch – WRH Stationing, WRH Team Sorting, WRH Dummy Roping, Beef Showmanship; Roxy Hatch - Bucket Calf Showmanship, WRH Team Sorting, WRH Stationing; Tucker Hatch – WRH Team Sorting, WRH Dummy Roping, Market Beef; Kayla Henrie – Patriotic Gnome; Miles Henrie – Alpine 4-H Camp, Origami; Sophie Hess – Intermediate Western Equitation; Reese Hollingsworth – Dog Obedience, Dog Fitting and Showing; Estee Hull – Halloween Bandana Pumpkins, Loop Knit Infinity Scarf, Alpine 4-H Camp Leadership, No-Sew Wreath, Dream Catcher, Bread Making Basics, Succulent Art, String Art Project; Journee Hull – Solar Lantern, String Art Project, Succulent Art, Wind Chime, Dream Catcher, Alpine 4-H Camp; Lacey Hull – Loop Knit Infinity Scarf, Fun with Food, Gingerbread House, Muffins & Banana Bread, Cupcake Wars, Bloom Sign, Succulent Art; Olivia Hull – String Art Project, Wind Chime, Woven Skirt, Style Revue, Bloom Sign, Muffins & Banana Bread, Gingerbread House, Reversible Blocks, Jumbo Tic-Tac-Toe Board, Father's Day Wind Chime; Jed Hurren – Dutch Oven Contest, Dutch Oven Cooking; Lucy Hurren – Dutch Oven Contest; Will Hurren – Dutch Oven Contest, Dutch Oven Cooking; Clark Jenkins – Market Sheep; Howard Jenkins – Sheep Showmanship; Blakely Jensen – Walk-Trot Western Equitation; Caleb Jensen – Archery 1, Dutch Oven Contest, Solar Lantern, Alpine 4-H Camp; Joshua Jensen – Archery 1, Dutch Oven Cooking, Alpine 4-H Camp, Solar Lantern, Dutch Oven Contest; Kacee Jensen – Senior Western Equitation; Megan Jensen – Cupcake Wars, Archery 1, Dutch Oven Cooking, Style Revue; Olivia Jensen – Swine Showmanship; Ella Jepsen – Western Reining, Trail Horse, Intermediate Western Equitation, Intermediate Bareback Equitation, Intermediate Halter Showmanship; Tara Jepsen – Senior Bareback Equitation, Senior Western Equitation, Trail Horse, Western Reining, Western Horsemanship; Kynslee Jimenez – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Preslee Jimenez – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Boe Johnson – Swine Showmanship, Market Swine; Jacie Johnson – Market Swine; Jaxxie Johnson – Haunting Halloween Treats, Chair Phone Holder, Cupcake Wars, Jewelry Hanger, Junior Halter Showmanship; Kaden Johnson – Yarn Pumpkins, Geology Rocks, Chair Phone Holder, Haunting Halloween Treats; Kaitlyn Johnson – Cooking 201, Chair Phone Holder, Holiday Card Making, Door Tags, Loop Knit Infinity Scarf, Succulent Art, Super Shopper Contest, Style Revue, Yarn Pumpkins, Yarn Ornaments, Hair Scrunchies, Halloween Bandana Pumpkins, Demonstration Contest; Kaylea Johnson – Heart Pinata, Hair Scrunchies, Alpine 4-H Camp, Wooden Wall Hanger, Yarn Pumpkins, Reversible Blocks, Easter Pom Pom Pals, Heart Pinata, Jewelry Hanger, Frankenstein Craft, Balance Board, Fun with Food; Kaysen Johnson – Gingerbread House, Haunting Halloween Treats, Chair Phone Holder, Jumbo Tic-Tac-Toe Board, Jewelry Hanger, Light-Up Mason Jar Aquarium, Yarn Pumpkins, Alpine 4-H Camp; Hank Jones – Rabbit Showmanship, Commercial Rabbits, WRH Team Sorting, WRH Ranch Roping, WRH Stationing; Jack Jones – WRH Stationing, WRH Ranch Roping; Maysa Jones – Terra Cotta Bunny, Watercolor Pillow, Loop Knit Infinity Scarf, Snow Globe, Reversible Blocks, Holiday Card Making, Canvas Painting; Jastyn Jorgensen – Alpine 4-H Camp Leadership, Senior Halter Showmanship, Western Horsemanship; Ellie Keller – Walk-Trot Western Equitation; Kambree Keller – Cooking 101; Sharon Dotty Keller – WRH Stationing, WRH Team Sorting, Crochet 3, Advanced Sewing; Witley Keller – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship, Walk-Trot Bareback Equitation, Walk-Trot Western Equitation; Carter Kelley – Gingerbread House; Maycie Knapp – Beginning Sewing; Ryley Knapp – Market Beef, Beef Showmanship; Holly Kropf – Halloween Bandana Pumpkins, Decorative Owl Pillow, Embroidered Pillow, Wooden Wall Hanger, No-Sew Wreath, Succulent Art; Taylor Kropf – Succulent Art, Fun with Food, Pool Noodle Plane, Wooden Wall Hanger, Halloween Bandana Pumpkins; Grace Kunz – Baking 1; Daylin Leffler – Junior Halter Showmanship, Walk-Trot Western Equitation; Maren Leffler – Intermediate Halter Showmanship; Madilyn Lofley – Woven Skirt; Olivia Lofley – Woven Skirt; Tessa Love – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Braeli Luke – Alpine 4-H Camp; Paige Lyon – Solar Lantern, No Bake Desserts; Brylie Montgomery – Alpine 4-H Camp, Cupcake Wars; Rose Montgomery – Baking 1, Muffins & Banana Bread, Alpine 4-H Camp; Kylee Mooney – Jewelry Hanger, Wind Chime, String Art Project; Marlee Mooney – String Art Project, Wind Chime, Dream Catcher, Alpine 4-H Camp, Market Bucket Calf, Bucket Calf Showmanship; Easton Moosman – Sheep Showmanship; Sadie Moosman – Sheep Showmanship; Tucker Moosman – Sheep Showmanship; Jake Naylor – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Dakota Nelson – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Daysha Nelson – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship, Woven Skirt; Ellie Nelson – Knit Dress, Style Revue, Light-Up Snowman, Door Tags, Cooking 101, Cooking 201, Christmas Creation, Hair Scrunchies, Canvas Painting, No-Sew Wreath, Solar Lantern; Tess Nelson – Alpine 4-H Camp; Kooper Nielson – Junior Halter Showmanship, Walk-Trot Western Equitation, Market Bucket Calf; Taya Nielson – Senior Bareback Equitation, Western Reining, Western Horsemanship, Trail Horse, Senior Western Equitation; Katelyn Oliverson – Shirt, Skirt, Style Revue, Leadership: Working with Project Groups; Jacklynn Palmer – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Lauren Palmer – Terra Cotta Bunny, Bloom Sign, Door Tags, Holiday Card Making, Frankenstein Craft; Lilly Palmer – Frankenstein Craft, Holiday Card Making, Door Tags, Bloom Sign, Souper Soups, Terra Cotta Bunny, Watercolor Pillow; Logan Palmer – Market Sheep; Shane Palmer – Market, Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Camry Parker - Market Swine, Swine Showmanship; Mazey Parker – Market Swine, Swine Showmanship; Dustin Pearce – Market Swine; Mackenzie Peters – Holiday Card Making; Kambreea Prawitt – Walk-Trot Western Equitation, Sheep Showmanship; Jocelyn Pugmire – Market Beef; Oakley Reid – Walk-Trot Western Equitation; Faith Riley – Pool Noodle Plane, Solar Lantern; Jonathan Roley-Roberts – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Kambrea Roley-Roberts – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship, PJ Pants, Style Revue, Alpine 4-H Camp; Hayden Rossier – Sheep Showmanship; Carey Sant – Air Rifle, Canvas Painting, Alpine 4-H Camp, Poncho, Style Revue, Commercial Rabbits, Rabbit Showmanship, Super Shopper Contest, Succulent Art, Loop Knit Infinity Scarf, Light-Up Mason Jar Aquarium, Easter Pom Pom Pals, Cooking 101, Haunting Halloween Treats; Dillon Sant – Haunting Halloween Treats, Cooking 101, Easter Pom Pom Pals, Jumbo Tic-Tac-Toe Board, Succulent Art, Super Shopper Contest, Rabbit Showmanship, Demonstration Contest, Solar Lantern, Air Rifle, Leather Craft Beginner, Lego Robotics; Jace Schaaf – Scrapbook Frame Art; Kyler Schaaf – Scrapbook Frame Art; Madison Schaaf – Scrapbook Frame Art; Kael Schmidt – Archery 1, String Art Project, Origami; Jake Schumann – Market Beef; Rhett Schumann – Market Beef, Beef Showmanship; Cash Schvaneveldt – Junior Halter Showmanship, Snaffle Bit / Hackamore Training, WRH Stationing, Trail Horse
Alex Scott – Terra Cotta Bunny, Door Tags, Lego Robotics; Angelie Scott – Wooden Scarecrow, Halloween Bandana Pumpkins, Reversible Blocks, Succulent Art, String Art Project; Ashley Scott – Succulent Art, Reversible Blocks, Light-Up Snowman, Cupcake Wars, Wooden Scarecrow, Solar Lantern; Chloe Seamons – Market Swine, Swine Showmanship, Cooking 101, Cooking 201, Loop Knit Infinity Scarf, Light-Up Mason Jar Aquarium, Wooden Scarecrow, Wind Chime, Alpine 4-H Camp; Cooper Seamons – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship, WRH Ranch Roping, WRH Stationing; Dawson Seamons – Market Bucket Calf; Ally Smith – Yarn Pumpkins, Wooden Scarecrow, Terra Cotta Bunny, Christmas Creation, Bloom Sign; Ashton Smith – Market Sheep; Brecken Smith – WRH Stationing, WRH Ranch Roping; Bryndel Smith – WRH Team Sorting, WRH Stationing; Gage Smith – Market Swine, Swine Showmanship; Peyton Smith – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Sadie Smith – Skirt, Style Revue, Demonstration Contest, Super Shopper Contest, Cake Decorating; Savannah Smith – Alpine 4-H Camp; Trey Smith – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship, Super Shopper Contest, Giant Pumpkin, Demonstration Contest, Dairy Goat Quality Yearling Doe, Dairy Goat Fitting and Showing, Dairy Goat Quality Billy; Colin Sorensen – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Jamie Sorensen – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship, Senior Halter Showmanship; Oaklie Stevens – Market Bucket Calf, Bucket Calf Showmanship; Tessly Talbot – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Trenton Talbot – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Aften Tripp – Cooking 101, Cooking 201, Sheep Showmanship, Dutch Oven Contest, Crochet 1; Tayden Tripp – Dutch Oven Contest; Jocelyn Troumbley – Bloom Sign, Patriotic Gnome, Splatter Painting, Halloween Bandana Pumpkins; Sevannah Troumbley – Splatter Painting, Light-Up Snowman, Light-Up Mason Jar Aquarium, Reversible Blocks, Door Tags, Frankenstein Craft, Cooking 101, Muffins & Banana Bread, Cooking 201; Trevin Troumbley – Wooden Wall Hanger; Haylee Turner – Dream Catcher; Cash Wade – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Halle Wade – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship; Mauri Wade – Market Sheep, Sheep Showmanship, Market Beef, Beef Showmanship; Tess Ward – Market Beef, Beef Showmanship; Katelyn Warrick – Alpine 4-H Camp Leadership; Madden Warrick – Alpine 4-H Camp, Bread Making Basics; Adison Watterson – Alpine 4-H Camp Leadership; Ned Webster – Lego Robotics, Wooden Scarecrow, Fun with Food, Haunting Halloween Treats, Door Tags, Giant Pumpkin, Jumbo Tic-Tac-Toe Board, Splatter Painting, String Art Project, Watercolor Pillow; Winnie Webster – Watercolor Pillow, Splatter Painting, Commercial Rabbits, Rabbit Showmanship, Light-Up Mason Jar Aquarium, Loop Knit Infinity Scarf, Geology Rocks, Giant Pumpkin, Door Tags, Archery Day Camp, Baking 1, Canvas Painting, Halloween Bandana Pumpkins, Junior Halter Showmanship; Jayse Weisbeck – Air Rifle, Snow Globe, Light-Up Mason Jar Aquarium; Harley West – Walk-Trot Western Equitation; Karlie Whitehead – Alpine 4-H Camp; Malia Whitehead – Alpine 4-H Camp; Carissa Whiteley – Woven Skirt; Dylene Williamson – Wind Chime, Reversible Blocks, Holiday Card Making; Lizzie Williamson – Heart Pinata, Cooking 101, Balance Board, Archery Day Camp, Alpine 4-H Camp; Billy Woodward – PJ Pants, Baking 1; Jaclyn Woodward – Baking 1, PJ Pants; Lucy Zollinger – Dutch Oven Contest, Dutch Oven Cooking, String Art Project, Succulent Art; Tegan Zollinger – String Art Project, Dutch Oven Cooking, Dinosaur Egg, Dutch Oven Contest; Ty Zollinger – Dutch Oven Contest, Pool Noodle Plane, Dutch Oven Cooking, String Art Project