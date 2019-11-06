Preston School District will be sponsoring a day long course on Youth Mental Health First Aid. Preston High School and junior high parents are invited to attend the course.
“This is not a comprehensive course designed for mental health professionals,” said instructor Jennifer Gardner. Tthis day-long class is designed to teach adults how to recognize when an adolescent is experiencing a mental health or addictions challenge or is in crisis and connect them with the professional help they need.
“We would like to invite any interested adults in our community to participate in one of these classes free of charge,” said district superintendent Marc Gee. Seats are limited and will be offered on a first come first served basis. Interested persons may contact high school counselor Jennifer Gardner at jennifer.gardner@psd201.org, for additional details. The class will be offered twice, Friday, Nov. 15, and Friday, Dec. 6. beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. Lunch will be served.
The instructors for the course are Jennifer Gardner and Ashley Geary, both of whom are certified instructors for youth mental health first aid.
”This is a great opportunity for any person who regularly interacts with youth as a parent, instructor, mentor, coach, or other adult role model,” said Gee.
Participants must commit to attending for the entire day. Each participant will receive a certification in Youth Mental Health First Aid and a useful reference book. “This class is being generously provided by Preston School District as a service to help adults to have the knowledge and skills to help the youth in our community,” said Gardner.
The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD), and eating disorders.