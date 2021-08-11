Youth track club winds up summer By TERESA CHIPMAN Citizen sports writer Teresa Chipman Citizen sports writer/Production Author email Aug 11, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Marcus Holton wins the 100 meter run. By TERESA CHIPMAN Derek Bailey instructs young athletes on the final day of their season. By TERESA CHIPMAN Kate Allred wins her heat in the 11 and up age group of the 100m run. By TERESA CHIPMAN Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This year the youth track club hosted by Derek Bailey continued strong nearly doubling the number from last year. Bailey also extended the age groups to include 6-yearolds.“It was great to have so many kids come out,” said Bailey. “I felt like I had to reinvent things one again where we had such a bigger group.” About 105 young participants enjoyed learning new skills and being active with events Bailey hopes will encourage a lifelong love of track. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Derek Bailey Club Hope Youth Participant Track Skill Teresa Chipman Citizen sports writer/Production Author email Follow Teresa Chipman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Man pulled gun on bull that nearly entered stands at Preston rodeo Hundreds of USU students scrambling for housing after developer fails to finish complex Johnson, Andrew Walter Logan receives $1M donation for Center Block Plaza Logan vaccine clinic promises 5 lbs of free beef for anyone getting a shot Saturday or Monday