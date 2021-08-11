Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

This year the youth track club hosted by Derek Bailey continued strong nearly doubling the number from last year. Bailey also extended the age groups to include 6-yearolds.

“It was great to have so many kids come out,” said Bailey. “I felt like I had to reinvent things one again where we had such a bigger group.”

About 105 young participants enjoyed learning new skills and being active with events Bailey hopes will encourage a lifelong love of track.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you