RAWLINS – A California couple could spend respective decades in prison if found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine.
Ryan Clifford Stevens, 33, of Thousand Oaks, is charged with:
• Felony possession of methamphetamine, which comes with a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine;
• Felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, which comes with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine;
• Conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, which comes with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $25,000 fine;
•Theft, a felony count that comes with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine;
• Speeding, a misdemeanor count that comes with a maximum penalty of a $378 fine;
• Interference with a peace officer, a misdemeanor count that comes with a maximum penalty of one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine;
• Possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor count that comes with a maximum penalty of one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.
Brianna Rae Holton, 27, also of Thousand Oaks, is charged with:
•Felony possession of methamphetamine, which comes with a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine;
•Felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, which comes with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine;
• Conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, which comes with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $25,000 fine;
• Theft, a felony count that comes with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine;
• Interference with a peace officer, a misdemeanor count that comes with a maximum penalty of one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine;
• Possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor count that comes with a maximum penalty of one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.
The two appeared in Carbon County District Court this week and pleaded not guilty to all 13 charges, respectively. The court has 180 days to set a trial date.
According to an arrest affidavit:
On July 29, Medicine Bow Deputy Marshal Robert Piper was conducting speed enforcement in Medicine Bow. He saw a silver Audi SUV traveling eastbound in the area of U.S. 30 and State Highway 487 at a high rate of speed.
The Audi was determined to be traveling at 59 MPH in a 30 MPH zone. Piper merged onto the road to pull over the Audi, which traveled eastbound for another two miles before stopping.
Piper made contact with the driver, Stevens, who told the deputy marshal that his driver’s license was stolen in Nephi, Utah. Stevens identified himself as “Travis Stevens” and gave his birth date as Dec. 22, 1986, letting the marshal know he was licensed in California. He also couldn’t provide the vehicle registration or proof of insurance, despite being asked more than once.
Piper noticed Stevens’ speech was faint and somewhat garbled and that the man seemed confused by routine questions. Stevens’ hands were shaking, too.
The deputy marshal ran the information Stevens provided him, but no information came back from California under that name. The communications center told Piper that the license plate showed the car was a Toyota passenger vehicle, not an Audi.
Piper then requested a second officer to come to the scene, as he was concerned Stevens was under the influence. He returned to the car and told Stevens there was no record of a California driver licensed under the name “Travis Stevens” with the provided birthdate.
Stevens again said there were no documents in the car with his name on them and told the deputy marshal that the Audi had been lent to him by a friend. When Piper asked who the friend was, Stevens looked to his passenger, Holton, for the name.
When Piper told Stevens it was unusual that he didn’t know the name of the friend who loaned them the car, Stevens said it was a friend of his girlfriend’s, Holton. She confirmed this to the officer, although she was unable to provide a full name of the friend.
Piper asked Holton to look for any proof of registration or insurance. She briefly looked in the glovebox, then told the officer the friend removed all the documents before loaning the couple the Audi.
The officer then told the couple about the license plates being registered to a Toyota, not an Audi, but neither could provide an explanation as to why this would be.
The two then explained they were on their way to South Dakota to help a mutual friend being abused by her partner. Holton said she offered to drive, as she had a valid driver’s license. When presented, the name on Holton’s license was “Hanna McDaniel.”
Stevens and Holton again said they borrowed the Audi from a friend a few days prior. The latter said she’d known the vehicle owner for a couple years, and they’d owned the Audi the entire time.
The couple then began to argue with Piper, saying the 30 MPH zone wasn’t clearly marked. Stevens was asked to exit the vehicle and was then detained by the officer. He was told he would remain that way until his true name and the status of the Audi could be established.
Stevens was then placed in Piper’s vehicle. The officer returned to the Audi, telling Holton it was a crime to give false information to police. She claimed she’d only been dating Stevens a short while and didn’t know his birthdate, but confirmed his name was “Travis Stevens.”
Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Caleb Hobbs arrived on scene a short time later and detained Holton. He soon learned the Audi was stolen out of Santa Barbara, California.
Piper returned to his vehicle, informing Stevens he was under arrest. Stevens then told Piper his real name and birthdate, letting the officer know his wallet (with his driver’s license) was in between the driver’s seat and center console.
Although Stevens invoked his right to remain silent, he also said he didn’t know the car was stolen and that a friend loaned it to him. Holton told officers her real name and birthdate, letting them know they would find meth, marijuana and possibly heroin in the car.
In the car, the officers found .95 lbs. of methamphetamine, a digital scale, baggies and other drug paraphernalia. They also discovered two grams of marijuana, glass pipes and hypodermic needles, some of which had a dark-colored liquid inside.
Holton later told police that while the meth was Stevens’, they’d both been abusing the substance. She affirmed they were going to help a friend in South Dakota and the car had been loaned from a friend, however police believe the two were trafficking drugs.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.