RAWLINS – Memorial Hospital of Carbon has been selected as a recipient for grant funds by the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative for 2020, according to an MHCC press release.
MHCC was awarded $8,000 to provide breast cancer screening and diagnostic imaging to women who are uninsured or underinsured. The Radiology Department at MHCC is equipped with state-of-the art equipment, including 3D Mammography, ensuring women receive superior diagnostic accuracy for early detection, the release states.
“Wyoming is 48th in the nation for breast cancer screening due to remote access and socioeconomic barriers. Breast cancer is one of the few cancers where early detection is extremely effective in preventing late stage mortality,” the release states. “Wyoming was falling short and something needed done.”
In 2016, the release further states, the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative was organized to increase breast cancer awareness and prevention. Since inception, WBCI has granted more than $350,000 into 58 projects and into a funded breast cancer screening program available in every county across Wyoming.
Memorial Hospital of Carbon County is committed to increasing awareness about breast cancer and providing services that will improve the health and lives of the women across Carbon County, the release states.
To learn more about the WBCI grant and how you or someone you care about can apply, contact the MHCC Radiology Department at 307-324-8381.