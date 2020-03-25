Lack of coverageDear editor,
While it may not seem too important to others, I would like to address the sports coverage, or lack of regarding the Rawlins High School cheer team. In the past few weeks there have been many articles covering other high school sports and activities throughout Carbon County with absolutely no mention of the cheer team. While most cheerleaders are used to getting the short end of the stick when it comes to respect for their sport (yes, I said sport) we should be supporting the ones that support everyone else. All season these young ladies and gentlemen show up at swim meets, basketball games and every other school related function in between ready to support and cheer on their peers.
On March 11 the cheer team went to Casper and competed in the WHSAA State Spirit Competition. There was no mention of that in this publication. The night before on March 10 they performed an exhibition open to the public, so that the people in Rawlins could come and see what they were working on. There was no mention of that in this publication. These young people put in a lot of valuable time and effort to be able to go to Casper and compete at the highest level in high school athletics in the state with little to no respect for their time or effort.
The cheer team was even left out of this publication’s sports supplement that highlights the winter sports season. This may have just been an oversight, but it’s not something that goes unnoticed. The cheer team supports everyone else, they are there in the cold at football games and when a team is getting blown out at home. They try their best to bring a little bit of spirit and joy to high school activities and to make things fun. They work tirelessly on new stunts and tumbling routines to keep us entertained at time outs and halftimes. We should be supporting them as much as they support us. After all, we’re all in this together.
Courtney James,
Rawlins