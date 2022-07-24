Little

BOISE — The state of Idaho officially ended the 2022 fiscal year with a record $1.38 billion surplus, Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Division of Financial Management officials said Friday.

“Idaho’s economy is red-hot because of the resiliency of our citizens and businesses,” Little said in a press release issued Friday.

