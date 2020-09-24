A candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Beehive Pavilion in Porter Park in remembrance of Tylee Ryan.
Thursday would have been Ryan’s 18th birthday. She was last seen alive on Sept. 9, 2019 and her remains, along with the remains of her brother, Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, were found buried on Chad Daybell’s residence in Salem on June 9.
Annie Southam, an organizer of the vigil, said she hopes to focus more on Ryan’s life than her death.
“Her life was really great,” she said. “She was a really good, strong, amazing girl.”
According to a Facebook post from Southam, attendees are encouraged to bring candles from home to the vigil. Candles will also be provided for people who cannot bring one.
Southam said a recording will be played of Ryan’s aunt, Annie Cushing, reading a letter during the vigil.
Other vigils for J.J. and Ryan have been held in the past to help people come together and process what happened, Southam said.
“It’s a shock to the system for everyone here,” she said. “This kind of thing just doesn’t happen here. It helps people to gather together and have love for those kids.”
Daybell married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow, in November 2019. Vallow is facing two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. A jury trial was scheduled to run from March 22 to April 2, 2021.
Daybell’s trial will run January 11 to 29, 2021 on two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, and two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available to the Standard Journal.