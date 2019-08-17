LeeAnn Schvanveldt will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Saturday, August 24th. Friends and relatives are invited to wish her a happy birthday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the LDS Church, 125 W. 600 N. Logan, Utah.
LeeAnn was born in Payson, Utah to Ramona Grant and George Stewart Schaerrer. She is the oldest of 5 children. She spent the majority of her growing up years in Payson, moving to Chicago at the age of 1 for a short time. She attended Peteetneet School in Payson and graduated from Payson High School in 1957. After high school LeeAnn attended Snow College, BYU and Utah State University. While living in Logan, she met and married Calder Schvaneveldt. They made their home in Logan, and welcomed 3 children, Robert, Larissa & Sheri. She loved being at home with her children and did so until they were all in school and then LeeAnn started her career as an elementary school lunch lady. She loved her work and made many dear friends over the years. She put 100% into her work and blessed the lives of all the children she served. She was known to make those school lunches pretty darn tasty and spoiled the faculty with their own special lunch. LeeAnn has served in many church callings over the years and again has done so with 100% dedication and effort. Her unconditional love of people has touched the lives of so many. She always loved her children’s friends like they were her own and continues that with her grandkids friends...many of whom still call her Mom and Nan. LeeAnn continues to serve each day of her life and does so with a loving and cheerful heart! She is an angel on earth!
“Mom, Nan- we are so grateful for your example to us all. Your strength, hard work, perseverance, overcoming challenges, service, love for others and positive attitude in all you do will be a light for us always. Your grandkids adore you and are so grateful that they have the best Nan ever! The memories and traditions that you have shared with us over the years have brought us joy and we cherish them. You have taught us to show kindness to others, how to work hard and have fun. Thank you for making us laugh and for providing experiences together that have taught us the value of family. We love you! We are excited to wish you a very Happy Birthday!” Love, Robert, Bryson & Larissa, Isaac & Elise, Adam, Sabrina, Abby, Jared & Sheri, Thomas, Clara, Luke & Nick.