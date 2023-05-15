Support Local Journalism

The next meeting of the Sharp Shooters Camera Club will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 at Bear Lake High School. Ross Walker will demonstrate Photostage Slideshow Producer software. There will also be a critique of “machinery” assignment photos.

Sharp Shooters members continue to display their photos at local businesses. This month Ron Yorgason’s photos are at Arctic Circle and Dean Lake’s are at Bear Lake Drug.


