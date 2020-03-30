As of 2 p.m. Monday, March 30, there were 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Bear River Health Department district, which covers Box Elder, Cache and Rich Counties. Visit www.tremontonleader.com for daily updates.
Box Elder County: 7 cases
Cache County: 6 cases
Rich County: 0 cases
Advertisement
Utah statewide: 806 cases; 16,003 people tested, 4 deaths
Due to medical privacy laws, more specific information regarding numbers of tests or confirmed cases is not available at this time.
Sources: Bear River Health Department, Utah Department of Health