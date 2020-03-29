Bus-stop deliveries of school lunches and breakfasts have stopped, but meals will be provided curbside beginning Monday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to noon at schools throughout the Box Elder School District:
• Century Elementary (5820 N. 4800 W., Bear River City)
• McKinley Elementary (120 W. 500 S., Tremonton)
• Garland Elementary (450 S. 100 W., Garland)
• Fielding Elementary (50 W. Main St., Fielding)
• Alice C. Harris Intermediate (515 N. 800 W., Tremonton)
• Bear River High (1450 S. Main St., Garland)
• Snowville Elementary (160 N. Stone Road, Snowville)
• Park Valley (17845 N. 54000 W., Park Valley, Monday-Thursday)
• Discovery Elementary (820 N. 500 W., Brigham City)
• Mountain View Elementary (650 E. 700 S., Brigham City)
• Three Mile Creek Elementary (2625 S. 1050 W., Perry)
• Adele C. Young Intermediate (830 Law Dr., Brigham City)
• Box Elder Middle (18 S. 500 E., Brigham City)
• Box Elder High (380 S. 600 W., Brigham City)