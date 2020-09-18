Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board of Directors Raise COVID-19 Risk Levels in Three Counties
In July, Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s (SIPH) Board of Health adopted the COVID-19 Regional Response Plan for the eight-county region (Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida & Power). The plan outlines risk levels starting with Minimal Risk/green and escalates toward Critical Risk/red. Each level has its own metrics and recommended mitigation strategies to reduce the impact of COVID-19. Different parts of SIPH’s region may be at different risk levels at any one time.
In SIPH’s Board of Health meeting on Sep. 17, the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board, which consists of county commissioners and representatives from each county, made the decision to utilize SIPH’s Response Plan metrics and mitigation strategies to increase COVID-19 risk levels to Moderate in the following counties: Bannock, Bingham, and Franklin Counties. In addition, Power County continues at the high-risk category. Caribou and Bear Lake Counties remained in the Moderate risk category whereas Oneida County remained at the minimal risk level and Butte County was downgraded from the High risk to the Moderate risk category.
Changes in the risk levels was based on the active case rates, hospital capacity, percent positivity for testing, and the impact COVID is having on their communities. Per the Plan, risk levels will be assessed again in two weeks. To review risk category definitions, recommended mitigation strategies, and basic metric information for each county, visit SIPH’s website at siphidaho.org.
Counties (Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, and Franklin) under the Moderate-risk category, should follow the following guidelines, which are recommended but not mandated:
· Strongly recommend and advise the use of face coverings when in public
· Limit events and social gatherings to no more than 150 people
· Vulnerable populations (elderly, individuals with underlying health conditions) take extra precautions
· Telework where possible and feasible with business operations
· Minimize non-essential travel
· Congregate living facilities (long term care, nursing homes, correctional facilities, etc.) to implement strict health policies for staff and visitors to avoid potential outbreaks
· Schools should implement plans in response to these guidelines and those of the Idaho Back to School Framework 2020
Power County, which is under the High-risk category, should follow the following guidelines, which are recommended but not mandated:
· Strongly recommend and advise face coverings when in public
· Limit gatherings to no more than 50 people
· Encourage vulnerable populations (elderly, individuals with underlying health conditions) to self-isolate
· Strongly encourage telework for those that are able
· Limiting travel/visitors to the region as well as travel within the State to areas with high rates of spread
· Congregate living facilities close to visitors and extra precautions implemented for employees
· Hospitals suspend scheduled, non-essential surgeries
· Businesses implement delivery/curb-side services as much as possible
· Places of worship implement virtual services where possible
· Discontinue youth and adult sports/activities in which physical distancing is not possible
· Consider industry-specific measures/restrictions
· Schools should implement plans in response to these guidelines and those of Idaho Back to School Framework 2020
“I support our Board’s decision to act, based upon data, to enact recommendations for measures intended to protect the health of their communities,” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director.
“No matter the risk category, we urge all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing physical distancing of at least 6 feet, wearing a mask when interacting with others outside your household, washing hands frequently, sanitizing commonly touched surfaces regularly, and isolating immediately if you begin showing symptoms of any virus,” said Mann.
For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/. Join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.
SIPH has a COVID Hotline to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.