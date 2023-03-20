h

An emergency helicopter searches for a missing snowmobiler on Saturday between Victor and Swan Valley.

 Teton County Search and Rescue Photo

A snowmobiler survived a night in East Idaho’s avalanche-prone backcountry before being rescued on Saturday.

The incident began Saturday morning when Teton County Search and Rescue personnel were alerted that the adult male snowmobiler from the Victor area had been last seen Friday and was overdue.


