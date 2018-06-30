SMITHFIELD — The 2016-17 academic year was a bit of a frustrating one for Ryder Lundahl regarding his two primary sports.
You see, the then-Sky View sophomore missed all of the football season while recovering from knee and hip surgery, and then spent the baseball season primarily on the JV squad.
Lundahl more than made up for lost time as a junior as he earned first-team all-Region 12 honors in both sports for the Bobcats and was selected as the region MVP in baseball.
“It has been great to see what Ryder has done with his opportunity to play,” SV head coach Todd Phillips said. “He is a very athletic kid. He is very competitive, especially with himself. He truly expects to get a hit every time at the plate. He loves to compete and it has showed through this past year.”
Lundahl has thrived since Phillips took over the program prior to the American Legion season last summer. The son of Erica and Eric Lundahl went from JV player to star performer for Sky View’s 2017 American Legion squad, the North Cache Titans.
The Titans placed third at the American Legion State Tournament a year ago and beat eventual champion St. George — a team comprised primarily of high school graduates — twice during the season.
“Being able to get a chance and putting myself in a position where I could do well really helped my confidence and it helped me become the player I am today,” said Lundahl, who led the Titans in extra-base hits, home runs, runs scored and RBIs last summer.
Lundahl clearly proved last summer was no fluke as he was Sky View’s most consistent player at the plate this past spring. The Smithfield native was the Bobcats’ leader in several major offensive categories and finished first among all Cache Valley players in runs (30) and doubles (11).
With Lundahl wreaking havoc at the lead-off spot, Sky View powered its way to 14 straight wins at one point of the season. The Bobcats (19-6) captured their first region championship since 2004 in the process.
“It was very cool and it’s kind of neat to be able to look back and say, yeah, I was on that 2018 team that broke that streak,” Lundahl said.
For his efforts, Lundahl was named the 2018 Herald Journal All-Valley Baseball Player of the Year.
“It means a lot to me,” Lundahl said of being tabbed the region MVP and all-valley POTY. “I’m thankful for my team that helped me get there and my coaching staff who helped me get there, and my parents also. They have put in the effort to help me get this award, so it’s kind of nice to contribute back to them and I thank them for that.”
Lundahl had some of his best games against region runner-up Bear River. The Bobcats won the first two contests of that series and wrapped up the region title prior to their regular season-ending series against Green Canyon.
In the series opener against the Bears, Lundahl had three of the Bobcats’ six hits against Bear River first-team all-state pitcher Jake Dahle. No. 1 scored twice in Sky View’s 5-1 triumph.
A day later, Bear River jumped out to a 5-1 lead after four frames, but Sky View stormed back with nine runs in the next two innings to rally past the Bears, 10-5, at home. Lundahl jump-started the rally when he laced a RBI double in the bottom of the fifth to pare the Bobcats’ deficit to 5-3.
“The home game here was pretty fun and just that series in general was really fun,” said Lundahl, who paced the Bobcats in batting average (.405), on-base percentage (.515), runs (30), doubles (11) and tied for the top spot with a pair of triples.
Lundahl also used his blazing speed to steal 10 bases and track down numerous fly balls as a center fielder. The junior added 17 RBIs, which tied for third place on the team, and walked 10 times.
“With Ryder's athletic abilities he can hit for power, but can also hit the single and steal a bag or two,” Phillips said. “His speed really put pressure on our opponents' pitchers and defense, knowing that they had to keep him in check. His speed in the outfield also took away hits from our opponents, with the balls he was able to run down.”
Lundahl was nearly unstoppable at the plate in Sky View’s series sweep of Mountain Crest. In those three outings, the second-team all-state selection went 7 for 11 with one walk, seven runs, three doubles and four RBIs. Lundahl went 3 for 3 with four runs in a 12-2 triumph at Hurricane early in the season.
“(Lundahl) did a great job in the lead-off spot,” Phillips said. “He was a leader in the outfield and led the way offensively for our team this year. Our offense went as Ryder did. If he was effective, we scored a lot of runs.”
As a junior on the gridiron, Lundahl showed his mettle as a slot receiver and middle linebacker. The 6-foot-0, 185-pounder, hauled in 34 receptions for 425 yards and eight touchdowns and recorded 51 tackles, including 6.0 for a loss, 4.0 sacks and intercepted a pass.
“Junior year I made it count,” Lundahl said. “I put all of my effort in because I knew I kind of lost a year and so I’m glad I made the most of it.”
And while Lundahl thoroughly enjoys playing football, baseball is his bigger passion. He has drawn recruiting attention from several junior college teams and Division II program Dixie State University. Lundahl received an email from a University of Utah coach following the 4A-6A underclassmen all-star game at the end of May.
“I think I have a better chance of playing at the next level at baseball,” said Lundahl, who is a very good student as he has a cumulative GPA of 3.899.
Newcomer of the Year
Daxton Purser, So., Ridgeline
This sophomore burst onto the scene in his first season at the varsity level and was one of the best all-around players in the region.
Purser was among Ridgeline’s leaders in most hitting and pitching categories. The southpaw ranked first on the team in ERA (2.31) and was second in strikeouts (49) and tied for the No. 2 spot in innings pitched (39.1). Offensively, No. 17 paced the Riverhawks in home runs (four) and RBIs (22), and tied for first with 13 runs. Purser, a first baseman when he wasn’t pitching, finished with six doubles, good enough for second on the squad, and batted at a .352 clip.
“Dax was a great addition to the varsity team this year,” Ridgeline head coach Alex Hansen said. “He is a player who can not only hit for power, but also had a high batting average. Dax came up with a number of clutch hits in critical situations for us and really contributed to the team’s success. We are looking forward to a few more great years from Dax.”
FIRST TEAM
INFIELDERS
Jaren Hale, Jr., Green Canyon
Hale was one of two finalists for the All-Valley Newcomer of the Year award and was rock solid in all three aspects of the game for the Wolves.
The junior shortstop paced all local players with a .436 batting average and was also Green Canyon’s leader in on-base percentage (.511) and runs (24). Hale, who was arguably his team’s most consistent pitcher, doubled nine times, tripled once and homered once.
“Bear was our most consistent player this season,” said GC interim head coach Rick Thorne, who raved about how coachable Hale is. “He's just solid defensively and offensively. For his age, his baseball IQ is off the charts. At the plate, Bear is a tough out. He steps into the box with confidence. He puts the ball in play and uses the whole field. ... Defensively, I think he ranks with the best shortstops in the region. His transition from glove to throwing hand allows him to throw the ball from all angles.”
Jaxon Hill, Sr., Green Canyon
Green Canyon’s lone senior made the most of his chance to play at the varsity level.
Hill, a powerful left-handed hitter, led all Green Canyon players with 22 RBIs and two home runs, and matched Hale with nine doubles. The first baseman also impressed with his .375 batting average and .488 on-base percentage.
“After making the decision to come to Green Canyon, he never looked back,” Thorne said. “His leadership was invaluable. Jaxon is very coachable. He has a passion for the game. You can see it in his work ethic and his attitude. Offensively, Jaxon gave us a left-handed bat and power in the heart of our lineup. Defensively, he played a solid first base for us. He moves well, provides a big target and catches the ball well. He was also our workhorse on the mound. His win-loss record is not indicative of how well he pitched.”
Jake Dygert, Sr., Sky View
When he was giving opponents fits on the mound, Dygert was getting the job done with his bat as well.
Only Lundahl finished with a better batting average and on-base percentage than Dygert for the Bobcats. In addition to batting .377 and posting an on-base percentage of .446, the senior drove in 14 runs, scored 13 times and had five doubles.
No. 2, who played second base and also shortstop when Dawson Barson was injured, struck out a team-leading 51 batters in 43-plus innings on the mound. Dygert ranked third on the squad with a 3.20 ERA and matched a pair of teammates with five wins.
“Jake had a good senior year on the mound and at the plate,” Phillips said. “He found a way to compete and came up with some clutch hits for us in some big games.”
Justin Phillips, Sr., Preston
This senior was a consistent performer for the Indians at third base and from the plate.
In stats available from 14 games, Phillips batted .364, had an on-base percentage of .462 and doubled three times. In Preston’s big 7-2 home win against perennial 4A power Blackfoot, No. 2 singled twice, scored once and drove in a run.
“I like everything about that kid,” Preston head coach Kenny Inglet said. “I like his attitude, I like his work ethic. As far as his play ... that kid could eat up groundballs like no one I’ve ever seen. I can count on one hand how many balls got past that kid the whole season, and as far as (his play offensively) that kid ... will get base hits for you all day every day.”
Mack Smith, Jr., Logan
Not only did this junior flash a very good glove from his shortstop position, he was Logan’s most consistent offensive performer.
Smith occupied the No. 1 spot for the Grizzlies in at-bats (84), hits (24), batting average (.316) and doubles (seven). No. 4 also scored 12 runs and pitched some valuable innings for his team.
“Mack's passion, respect for and love of the game has been a wonderful thing to be a part of,” said Logan head coach Mike Hansen of Smith, who threw a complete-game four-hitter against Green Canyon. “He's worked so hard and his effort has paid off. Was so consistent for us this year in all facets of the game and I expect his leadership on the field to have great impact going forward for the Grizzlies.”
UTILITY
Nate Coombs, Sr., Mountain Crest
In addition to being Mountain Crest’s top offensive player, Coombs got the job done defensively whether he was playing first base or left field.
The honorable mention all-state selection led the Mustangs in batting average (.333), on-base percentage (.474) and runs (13), and tied for the top spot in RBIs with 10. Coombs belted a memorable home run against Green Canyon to help Mountain Crest clinch a playoff berth.
“Nate Coombs was our most consistent player throughout the year,” MC head coach Stephen Hansen said. “He led the team in most offensive categories and was a great team leader. He played both left field and first base well for us. He is not only a good baseball player, he is a great young man who will do great things and is a good example to everyone around him.”
Hayden Simper, So., Mountain Crest
This sophomore played well defensively at several positions for the Mustangs and was their second-best pitcher.
Simper matched Coombs for the team lead with 10 RBIs and only struck out 10 times in 88 at-bats. No. 7 batted .287 and had an on-base percentage of .326. Additionally, Simper finished second on the squad in ERA (3.23) and innings pitched (34.2).
“Hayden Simper was our utility player and played many positions at a high caliber,” Hansen said. “He was a spark plug and made things happen at the plate by being a tough out, and he had a great approach. We are looking for Hayden to be one of the leaders of this MC baseball program for the next two years.”
CATCHERS
Dakota Jenson, Jr., Logan
Jenson was a little bit inconsistent at the plate, but very consistent defensively behind the plate.
The junior finished second for the Grizzlies in doubles (five) and RBIs (eight), and bated .228. Jenson smashed a memorable homer against Dygert and also singled twice against the Sky View ace in that game.
“(Jenson was) the model of consistency in effort, attitude and performance,” Hansen said. “Never missed an inning of play and most of it behind the plate. His defensive skills as a catcher improve every game to where he has become one of the best I've had the opportunity to coach back there. Great leader for LHS baseball.”
Brock Bradfield, Sr., Ridgeline
This senior was one of the valley’s most improved players and came on strong for the Riverhawks.
Bradfield edged a pair of teammates for the top spot in batting average (.360) and was second for Ridgeline in on-base percentage (.455). No. 8 drove in 12 runs and only struck out 11 times in 92 at-bats.
“Brock really worked hard during the offseason on his hitting and catching, and it paid off for him during the year,” Hansen said. “Brock is a hard-nosed player and puts everything into the game. Down the stretch he was probably our most consistent hitter and ended up with great offensive numbers. Brock is a player that coaches love to coach and he will be missed.”
OUTFIELDERS
Ethan Holton, Sr., Preston
Preston will surely miss this senior who, at 6-4, towered over the opposition, and was a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter for the Indians.
In stats available, Holton led his squad in hits (30), batting average (.467) on-base percentage (.529), runs (11), slugging percentage (.700) and doubles (five). No. 11 dominated in the aforementioned triumph over Blackfoot as he doubled twice and fanned six in four innings on the mound.
“I only got one year with him as a coach, but I got to watch him a little bit last year and I know he was a key player last year too,” Inglet said. “But I think he was our guy, he was our go-to guy this year. ... There was one point during the season, in two games where he went 6 for 6 with six doubles, and he was a fantastic pitcher. You know, we put him in center field and he dominated out there, and we put him on third base and he did great there, and we put him at shortstop and he did good there.”
Chris Broadbent, Sr., Sky View
Broadbent followed up a strong legion season last summer with a good senior campaign for the Bobcats.
No. 7 matched Purser for the valley lead with four homers. Broadbent also drove in a valley-best 26 runs and finished with an impressive slugging percentage of .541. The senior plated 18 runs, smacked six doubles and batted .282 as Sky View’s clean-up batter.
“Chris has the highest ceiling on athletic ability,” Phillips said. “Chris has some amazing power with quick hands at the plate. He took opportunities to score runs with him driving in over 20 RBIs.”
Damian Dubon, Sr., Sky View
This senior was one of the Bobcats’ most unheralded players, but played a big part in their region championship run.
Dubon was consistent at the plate as he batted .316 and recorded an impressive on-base percentage of .412. No. 6 also ranked second on the team with 19 runs. Dubon came up huge for Sky View in its aforementioned come-from-behind victory over Bear River. The senior had a RBI single in the fifth inning and doubled in the sixth in that memorable game.
“Damian was a little spark plug. He hit at the bottom of our lineup, but was good at getting on base and putting the pressure on the defense,” Phillips said.
PITCHERS
Eric Carter, Sr., Sky View
Carter was another senior who had a breakthrough season for the Bobcats on the mound and at the plate.
No. 9 wasn’t overpowering when on the bump, but he was crafty and hit his spots very well. Carter went 5-1 as a starting pitcher, led his squad with a 2.02 ERA and only walked 11 batters in 45 innings. Only Cooper Kunz pitched more innings for the region champs.
Offensively, Carter finished among Sky View’s top four performers in batting average (.329), on-base percentage (.438) and RBIs (17). The senior scored 14 times and doubled and tripled twice.
“Eric had a great spring at the plate and on the mound,” Phillips said. “He was very effective with locating pitches and getting outs. He had multiple complete games with him throwing less than 85 pitches. He would get the big outs when we needed him.”
Cooper Kunz, Sr., Sky View
This senior was one of the valley’s most well-rounded players and was arguably the region’s best defensive catcher.
As a pitcher, Kunz paced his team in innings (46.1) and was second in strikeouts (46) and ERA (2.71). No. 10 finished with a 5-1 record and only walked 18.
Offensively, Kunz had legitimate home run power and was second for the Bobcats with 22 RBIs. The honorable mention all-state selection batted .286, had an on-base percentage of .367, doubled five times and homered twice.
“Cooper is a great all-around player,” Phillips said. “He was our main catcher, but was part of a deep pitching staff with Jake and Eric. Cooper has some great stuff on the mound, and battled for us after catching the two previous games in the week throughout the season.”
Shawn Triplett, Sr., Ridgeline
This hard-throwing right-hander gave opponents fits on the mound and at the plate.
Triplett led all local players with 64 strikeouts and also finished first on his team in wins (four) and innings (44.2). Additionally, the second-team all-state honoree recorded the second-best ERA (3.29) for the Riverhawks.
No. 4 was equally effective at the plate as he finished in the top two for Ridgeline in on-base percentage (first, .457), doubles (first, seven), batting average (second, .355), RBIs (second, 15) and triples (three-way tie for first with two).
“Shawn was not only a great player on the field, but an amazing team leader and really set the tone for us on and off the field,” Hansen said. “Shawn led the team in innings pitched and was on the mound for many critical starts. He put up some great batting numbers and was among the team leaders in extra base hits.”
Jase Burbank, Sr., Mountain Crest
Burbank was Mountain Crest’s unquestioned ace as a senior.
No. 9 racked up 46 strikeouts, which was 18 more than anybody else on the team, and also led the Mustangs in ERA (3.18) and innings pitched (44.0).
Burbank, a solid third baseman, put the clamps on Region 9 champion Juan Diego in the first round of the 4A playoffs. The senior fanned eight and limited the Soaring Eagle, who placed third at state, to one earned run in five and two-thirds innings on the bump.
“Jase Burbank ended up being our ace of the staff, winning games down the stretch to propel us in to the state tournament,” Hansen said. “Jase was a great competitor that has a passion for baseball and will do anything asked of him to help the team win.”