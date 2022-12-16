Shawn Harrison

Run as a mug shot.

As word spread earlier this week of college football coach Mike Leach being hospitalized and then passing away, I found myself stunned.

As stories flooded airwaves, television screens, newspapers and social media, I was drawn to them. Being involved in covering sports most of my life, I knew of Leach and had found enjoyment in catching clips here and there of him being interviewed. The more I read and watched this week, the more I wished I had a Leach story to tell. I guess I sort of felt left out in a weird way.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

