As word spread earlier this week of college football coach Mike Leach being hospitalized and then passing away, I found myself stunned.
As stories flooded airwaves, television screens, newspapers and social media, I was drawn to them. Being involved in covering sports most of my life, I knew of Leach and had found enjoyment in catching clips here and there of him being interviewed. The more I read and watched this week, the more I wished I had a Leach story to tell. I guess I sort of felt left out in a weird way.
Then I remembered back to the 2000 football season. Utah State opened that year at Texas Tech, and it just happened to be the first year Leach was a head coach at the Division I level. It was the Red Raiders second game as they had opened with a win against New Mexico.
Being the Aggie football beat writer at the time, I was at that game. It was the debut of Mick Dennehy as the USU head coach.
Texas Tech was just getting the Air Raid started and had struggled a bit against the Lobos. The Aggies witnessed the first of more than two decades of what a Leach offense can do. The Red Raiders won 38-16, and quarterback Kliff Kingsbury had a monster day, passing for 450 yards and three touchdowns.
The day before the game a cartoon ran in the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. It was a dopey looking, bare-footed guy with suspenders wearing an Aggie jersey riding a cow. The captain had Leach saying, “This guy can’t possibly be as tough as he looks.”
At the time, I remember the cartoon bothering me a little. More than two decades later, that cartoon makes me chuckle and think how perfect it fits Leach.
While that was the lone time I was at a game where Leach was the coach, I found myself once again wishing I had a better story. So, I reached out to someone I was able to cover in high school here in the valley that played for Leach at Washington State. Former Logan High quarterback Luke Falk was gracious to chat with me and share some experiences playing for the legendary Leach.
Falk was a walk-on at WSU, redshirted in 2013, became the starter by the end of the 2014 season and ended up playing in 42 games during his college career, passing for 14,481 yards and 119 TDs, while completing 68.3 of his pass attempts.
“I started as a measly walk on and tried to stay of coaches’ way,” said Falk, who went on to play several seasons in the NFL. “... What we did there was pretty special. We turned it around and it had to do with his leadership. We had a lot of special moments and in that 2015 season we had a lot of comebacks and it was due to his calm demeanor the whole time. He kept us steady.
“I owe him everything. How many coaches in America would allow a walk on to compete with scholarship guys? I don’t think many. He told me I would have equal opportunity to compete and the best man would play. How many people say that and really follow through? He empowered me. I think he would say that I worked extremely hard and I think he appreciated that.”
Falk heard about Leach being in the hospital on Sunday and reached out to a long time assistant coach Eric Mele. By Monday, Falk was told Leach was not going to live much longer
“I was in complete and utter shock,” Falk said. “A guy with a personality like that, you don’t think he is going to go out like that or ever to a certain degree. There is a lot I wish I would have told him. He did a lot for me and a lot for a lot of people. I’m very grateful to him.”
Falk had reached out to Leach last Friday, but they didn’t connect that day. The former WSU signal caller found out he was having some health issues.
“I feel real said for (his wife) Sharon and real sad for his kids and grandkids,” Falk said. “I feel bad for all of those close like coach Mele, who has been his right-hand man since 2012. He left a huge impact on college football.”
Indeed Leach did.
Since I don’t have a story of Leach, what is a good story that Falk experienced with coach him? The quarterback shares one that hasn’t received much publicity.
“We were at Oregon State in 2016 and getting our teeth kicked in,” Falk said. “We come in at halftime down 24-7. We think he is going to be ripping us or coming up with a crazy scheme for the second half. I go into the coaches’ locker room and he is on Rosettta Stone practicing his Spanish. It was just one of those coach Leach moments. I start laughing. He says, ‘there is nothing these guys are doing. We just got to go out there and continue doing what we are doing.’ I can’t say all the things he said because you can’t put that in the paper. It just showed his calm, cool, collected demeanor. It was totally coach Leach.”
Washington State went out in the second half and ended up winning.
One year they started every practice rolling in a sand pit because Leach wanted them to be tough. Falk did not like that experience, but did it.
They got a new locker room during his time at WSU. After a loss to Nevada in 2014, the athletes moved back to the old locker room. They had to earn their way back to the new locker room.
Falk had the opportunity to visit Leach in Key West, Florida, where the coach had a place. The quarterback said the coach is a legend there.
“Always the first question I get is, ‘hey, what’s Leach like? What stories do you have,’” Falk said. “Pretty much, he is the same guy that you see on TV. That’s just him, other than not ripping on someone’s ass, which is what he did sometimes with his quarterbacks.”
Falk called his and other QB’s relationship with Leach unique, because they were in the same room with him all the time. He was a hands-on coach with the quarterbacks.
“You really get to see all the personalities of coach Leach, good or bad,” Falk said. “I tell people I had a love-hate relationship with him. I loved him so deeply and at certain times I frickin hated him. I think a lot of quarterbacks that played for him felt that way to a certain degree. I had a lot of respect for him.”
What about all the pirate talk?
“He really didn’t talk about ‘swinging your sword’ while I was with him,” Falk said. “I never heard him say that. There were other things he discussed.
“... I will say he was in the Geronimo phase of his life when I knew him. He and my old English professor co-authored a book called Geronimo. Coach Leach felt if our team could lead like Geronimo we would be a pretty good team. He was so intrigued by so many different things.”
Leach’s press conferences are legendary. Falk said whatever was discussed there would become the topic of the day. He is pretty sure Leach does not believe in Bigfoot, but he definitely believes in aliens.
Falk said it seemed like Leach got bored at times just talking about football and knew there was more to life. However, he was “extremely competitive and tried to get the most out of his guys,” Falk added.
“He won at places that were hard to win at,” Falk said. “He has an incredible ability to discover talent. We had a lot of walk-on guys and they ended up being really good players for us. Some went on to the NFL.”
He started rattling off names and then went on to list all of the coaches that started with Leach and are now head coaches.
What will be the lasting impression Leach left?
“The word that comes to mind is impact,” Falk said. “He had tremendous impact on people that he was involved with. Impact and opportunity. He gave so many people tons of opportunity. ... You are going to see his footprint on college football and football in general. I get asked so many times to come teach the Air Raid. He will really never die in that sense. I’m going to follow in his footsteps and get into coaching. He is a large part of why. I want to do him proud.”
Falk is currently reaching out to teams and looking for an opportunity to start coaching.
Funeral services will be next Tuesday in Starkville, Mississippi. Falk will be there and plans to use something he learned from Leach.
“He told me if you have clothes that you need to get wrinkles out on the road, just put them in the bathroom and turn the water on super hot and steam it up,” Falk said. “So, I’ll be thinking of coach Leach when I’m doing that in Starkville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.