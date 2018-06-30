The Indianapolis Colts will be without running back Robert Turbin for the first four games of the 2018 NFL season.
That’s because the former Utah State standout has been suspended without pay for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The suspension was announced Friday by the NFL.
Turbin will be allowed to participate in preseason practices and games. The native of Fremont, California, announced Friday on Twitter that “a urine sample I provided to the NFL has resulted in a positive test of a banned substance.”
“It absolutely kills me that I allowed this to happen,” Turbin posted on Twitter. “It has always been a priority in my life to display a high level of leadership both on and off the field. I strive to be a person that people can look up to and strive to exemplify the definition of hard work. Unfortunately, I have made a mistake. A mistake that will not only have personal consequences, but will affect the Colts organization, an organization that I am extremely appreciative to be a part of. For that, I’m truly sorry.”
Turbin played in six games for the Colts — his second season with the organization — a year ago before suffering a season-ending injury and getting placed on injured reserve. The 5-foot-10, 225-pounder gained 53 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries.
Turbin was selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, where he played with former USU teammate and All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner. Turbin spent four years with the Seahawks before splitting part of the 2015 campaign with the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.
In his seven NFL seasons, Turbin has rushed for 1,472 yards and nine touchdowns on 388 attempts (3.79 yards per carry). Turbin found paydirt eight times — seven on the ground, one through the air — with the Colts in 2016.
Turbin ranks first in the USU record books in career TDs not by a quarterback with 51. He is tied with Abu Wilson for the top spot in Aggie history with 40 rushing touchdowns.
Additionally, Turbin is fifth all-time in the USU record books in career rushing yards (3,315) and attempts (565). During his final year with the Aggies, Turbin rushed for 1,517 yards and 19 TDs, which is a single-season program record. Turbin ranks eighth with a career rushing average of 5.9 ypc.
Turbin was in Cache Valley last weekend for his youth football camp.