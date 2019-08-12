It was a good weekend for a pair of Cache Valley high school girls soccer teams.
Sky View rolled to a 6-1 victory over visiting Dixie last Saturday, while Ridgeline jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead and never looked back in a 6-0 drubbing of host Wasatch.
London Miller has been unstoppable so far for the Riverhawks (2-1-0). The Utah Valley University commit recorded her second hat trick in just three matches and has already scored nine goals.
Miller netted a trio of goals against the Wasps (0-1-0). Ridgeline also got goals from Abbie Kotter, Addie Zollinger and Samantha Carlston. Additionally, Zollinger, Kotter and Miller assisted on a goal for the Riverhawks, who have already racked up 16 of them. Hannah Johnson was also credited with an assist, and Halle Van Yperen helped facilitate Ridgeline’s final goal.
Alivia Brenchley and Aspen Wallin played a half in goal for the Riverhawks and split the shutout.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats scored three times in each half en route to their second win in three days. Sky View (2-1-1) has bounced back nicely from its season-opening 1-0 setback to Northridge.
All six Bobcat goals were from different players, and five of them were assisted. Addie Poulsen led the offensive charge with one goal and a pair of assists. Hannah Womack, Kylie Rogers, Macy Hellstern, Maddie Daniels and Samantha Hall also found the back of the net for Sky View, while Daniels, Amalia Fonda and Adri Karren were credited with assists.
It was a rough trip to northern Utah for Dixie (0-2-0), which was blanked by Green Canyon, 3-0, last Friday. Ryley Thompson recorded a brace for the Wolves, who also got a goal from Kylie Olsen. Standout goalkeeper Brooke Watkins has yet to concede a goal in two matches for Green Canyon (2-0-0).
USU FOOTBALL
A pair of Utah State games will be broadcast on Facebook this season.
USU’s home opener against Stony Brook on Saturday, Sept. 7, will be streamed on the popular social media website, as will the team’s regular season finale at New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 30. The first Facebook game will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the second at 2 p.m.
A total of seven games involving Mountain West teams will air on Facebook.
The 122nd season of Aggie football will kick off on Friday, Aug. 30, at Wake Forest in a game televised on the ACC Network at 6 p.m.