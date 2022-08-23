MILLVILLE — With the temperature hovering at just under 90 degrees, the Region 11 cross country season got underway Tuesday with a tri-meet.
The Riverhawks hosted and finished second in both the boys and girls team competitions. Thanks to great pack running by the Logan boys, the Grizzlies easily won that side with 23 points as they had five in the top eight finishers. Green Canyon also had a nice pack on the girls side to beat the hosts, finishing with 29 points and having five runners in the top 10.
Following Wolves in the girls race was Ridgeline with 40 points and Logan with 65. After the Grizzly boys, it was Ridgeline with 41 points and Green Canyon with 61
“The Logan boys are looking really good today,” Logan’s Trey Davidson said. “A lot of people don’t expect us to run this good, but are definitely going to surprise some people this season. More to come.”
The Grizzly junior certainly flexed Tuesday. Davidson, Green Canyon’s Clark Campbell and Ridgeline’s Tate Hickman set the pace early, getting away from the rest of the runners. Davidson led from start to finish and was never really threatened once entering the track for the last 300 meters of the 5K course, finishing in 17 minutes, 4 seconds.
“The plan was to stay with the pack and then make a move, but it didn’t happen that way,” Davidson said. “I trusted my training and fitness and just took it from the front.”
Campbell tried to keep pace with Davidson and was close most of the race. With a half mile to go, however, another Grizzly had caught him and edged by. Jacob Anderson was trying to make it a 1-2 Logan finish. Campbell had other plans.
The senior was able to pass Anderson with less than 300 meters to go and finish second in 17:15.
“I really wanted to be in the front and stick with them,” Campbell said. “I started falling behind and knew I wouldn’t be able to beat him (Davidson) at the end. So, I just stuck with the next guy and was able to beat him (Anderson) at the end.”
It was a nice finish for Campbell, who was aiming for top five coming in.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Campbell said. “... It certainly was hot, which is a big shocker to the physical body, so that really started hitting me hard at the end.”
Anderson was six seconds behind Campbell to take third. Tyler Ward (18:30, fifth), Christian Smith (18.39.1, sixth) and Sam Lorimer (18:45, eighth) rounded the top five Logan finishers.
“This team is going to be a contender for region,” Davidson said.
Tate Hickman was the top Riverhawk, coming in fourth at 18:02.
On the girls side, the lead changed hands several times. In the early going there were three Ridgeline girls out in front with five Green Canyon runners on their heels. A mile in, a pair of Wolves had emerged in front and stayed there the rest of the race.
Hailey Shakespear finished strong to beat her teammate Kate Latvakoski by 20 seconds, clocking in at 21:33. The sophomore was happy, but also dealing with the heat after finishing.
“I knew it was going to be really hot today, so I just went out and did what I could,” Shakespear said. “Running in the heat was definitely a change as we have been running in the mornings.
“There are a lot of great runners out here, so I just tried to stay near the front and stick with them. ... I knew I would be disappointed with myself if I didn’t pick it up the last several hundred meters. I just tried to push it at the end.”
While many of the girls had issues after finishing, some collapsing. Ridgeline’s Jane Paulsen was beaming. The senior couldn’t believe she was the top Riverhawk, coming across the line in third place in 21:47.
“It is hot, probably the hottest race we have run this season,” Paulsen said. “... That is my first time in history in high school getting first for the Ridgeline team. That felt so good. I’ve been working so hard to get there. It’s so exciting.”
Paulsen edged teammate Madi Sonntage, who took fourth in 21:50.
“Madi Sonntage usually beats me every race,” Paulsen said. “... I just went out and did my best and hoped I wouldn’t get heat stroke. That was the goal.”
Madi Busch and Sydnee Walton, two of Ridgeline’s stronger girls, came in eighth and 11th, respectively.
“We have had a little bit of a rough start as a team,” Paulsen said. “I’m hoping the top five can come together over the next few weeks.”
Helping Shakespear and Latvakoski lead the Wolves to victory were Chelsea Shakespear (22:18, seventh), Janalynn Blotter (23:07, ninth) and Rachel Willie (23:23, 10th).
“We have some great runners and there is about a minute separating the first five, so we have a lot of depth this year,” Hailey Shakespear said.
Logan got strong performances on the girls side out of Aubrey Kahn, who took fifth in 21:57, and Taylor Laney who finished sixth in 22:06.
Green Canyon and Ridgeline both competed last Saturday at the Freber Invite hosted by Fremont High School. The Green Canyon boys were sixth out of 11 teams, while Ridgeline was ninth. Campbell was the top boy runner from the valley, finishing in 14th. Ridgeline’s Hickman was 20th.
In girls action, Green Canyon was fourth and Ridgeline sixth out of 10 teams. Ridgeline’s Busch was fifth overall, while Walton was ninth. Shakespear was 11th. Paulsen was 23rd with a PR of 20:30.81
“I did so good at Fremont,” Paulsen said. “That was a massive PR for me. I was so happy.”