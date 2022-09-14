LoToJa

Cyclists ride through Logan at the start of the 40th LoToJa Classic race Saturday morning.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

While it was the 40th year for the LoToJa Classic on Saturday, one local cyclist was honored for riding more than half of those.

Greg Roper is the first member of the LoToJa 5000 club. The North Logan resident celebrated his silver anniversary on Saturday, being honored for starting and completing 25 LoToJa’s in a row.

