John Cook was the last golfer with a connection to Cache Valley to exit the 124th Utah State Amateur Championship.
The junior-to-be at Utah State University made it to match play and advanced to the round of 32. But then it was over for the Aggie from Aguora Hills, California.
Playing in the round of 32 Thursday morning at Soldier Hollow Golf Courses Gold Course in Midway, Cook fell to Cameron Howe, 2 and 1. Howe went on to reach the quarterfinals before bowing out.
After two days of stroke play to begin the week, Cook tied for 11th and was awarded the 12th seed among the 64 golfers that advanced to match play. Howe was the 21st seed.
Cook fell behind early as he was down two through four holes as Howe had birdies on the second and fourth holes. That was Cook’s biggest deficit.
The Aggie won the sixth hole with a birdie, dropped No. 7 and then won the eighth. He clawed his way back to square the match with a birdie on the par-5 12th hole. However, Cook never led in the match.
Howe won the 15th hole with a par to regain the lead. He closed out the match on No. 17 with a birdie on the par-5 hole.
This was Cook’s first appearance in the Utah State Am, which happens to be the oldest continuously held golf tournament in the world.
Zach Jones will take on Simon Kwon Saturday in the 36-hole championship match Saturday at Solider Hollow. Jones beat John Owen in one semifinal Friday, 5 and 4. Kwon won the other semifinal against Hayden Banz, 4 and 3. Owen is who eliminated Howe in the quarterfinals, 1 up.