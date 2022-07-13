With the field now down to 32 at the 124th Utah State Amateur Championship, there is just one golfer left with ties to Cache Valley.
John Cook is a junior at Utah State University, where he plays golf for the Aggies. He is from Aguora Hills, California.
Match play began on Wednesday after two days of stroke play narrowed the field of 288 to 64. Sky View High School golfer Hayden Howell and another Aggie in Cameron Tucker had made it to match play, as did Bear River and Region 11 high school star Jarett Giles. But only Cook is left after the first 32 matches at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway on Wednesday.
Cook and Howell finished stroke play tied for 11th with two-round totals of 141, 3-under-par. Stroke play was contested on the Gold and Silver courses at Soldier Hollow. Cook carded a 68 on Gold and a 73 on Silver, while Howell fired a 71 on Silver and then a 70 on Gold.
Tucker tied for 44th at 145 (71 on Silver, 74 on Gold), while Giles tied for 52nd with a 146 (72 on Silver, 74 on Gold). Former Aggie golfer Eli Rogers was one of 13 players tied for 63rd and had to have a playoff early Wednesday morning to determine the final two spots for match play. Rogers, who had a 147 (75 Gold, 72 Silver), did not make it to match play.
“Going into the State Am, I had been playing some pretty good golf, so my game plan for stroke play was to not do anything crazy, but to get myself to match play with solid golf,” said Cook in a press release from USU. “We got lucky on the first day with no wind in the afternoon. I drove the ball well on Monday, hit a lot of greens and made putts when I could. It turned out to be a nice round.
“Tuesday, I scraped it around with a couple of dumb mistakes. Luckily, my wedges and putting helped me crawl into an okay seed for match play.”
Going up against Porter Brackett, Cook fell behind early but won the fourth, sixth and eighth holes to go 2 up and never trailed again on the Gold course. He started the run with a birdie. Brackett won the ninth hole, but Cook still had the lead heading to the back nine.
“I put my head down and got to work and within three holes, I got it back to 1 up and started to take over,” Cook said in a press release. “I let the guy I was playing against win a couple of holes with some mistakes on my part, but bounced back and won a couple of more holes.”
Cook won 11, 13 and 15, while dropping 12 and 14. After pushing on 16, Cook finished off the match with a birdie on 17 to move on to the round of 32 with a 3 and 1 victory.
The Aggie will now face Cameron Howe, a 1 up winner against Dylan Chugg. Cook and Howe will tee it up at 8:40 a.m. The winner will play later in the day, trying to get to the final eight.
“Today was my first time playing match play in a tournament and I played some solid golf,” Cook said. “I made some great putts and hit a lot of greens. ... I’m glad I’m moving on to the next round and hoping I’ll play solid again tomorrow.”
Howell took on Lincoln Markham, who won the second hole for the early lead, but Howell quickly squared the match by winning the third hole. Howell took his first and only lead by winning the sixth hole.
Markham then responded by winning three straight with three pars to make the turn 2 up. He won 11 to go 3 up.
It was then Howell’s turn to get hot. Starting on No. 12, the Sky View senior-to-be won three straight holes to even the match with four holes to go. He began the run with a birdie and two pars.
Then it was Markham who swung the momentum back his way. He won the last three holes with two pars and a birdie to advance, 3 and 1.
It was a heartbreaker of a loss for Tucker as he lead the entire match until the 21st hole against Zach Felts. The Aggie senior from Ogden won three of the first four holes with two birdies for a 3 up lead. However, by the turn, it was all square.
Tucker once again surged in front, taking the 11th hole with a birdie. Felts kept evening up the match, including an eagle on 17 when Tucker had a birdie. They headed to 18 all square and both birdied the par-4 18th to go to extra holes. Felts won the 21st hole to advance.
Tucker, who has played in seven State Ams, made it to the round of 32 last year and the quarterfinals in 2019.
Giles fell behind on the first hole and trailed the entire match against Taft Lewis. He did win two holes after getting behind three, but eventually was eliminated, 4 and 2.
Five other golfers with ties to the valley competed but did not make it past stroke play. They were Ryan Seamons (153), Chris Romney (160), Dillan Karren (172) and former Aggies Brennan Coburn (150) and Brendan Dennis, who pulled out before the second round.
RIDGELINE BOYS
Several of the top golfers at Ridgeline High School did not try and qualify for the State Am this year. That’s because they are playing with their Riverhawk team at the High School Golf National Invitational in Pinehurst, North Carolina, this week.
Ridgeline qualified by winning the 4A state title last fall. Five Riverhawk players made the trip in Beckham Johansen, Zach Skinner, Fletcher Hamblin, Miles Stokes and Isaac Peterson.
Play began on Monday, and Ridgeline has steadily gotten better each day, moving up in the standings. After the final round on Wednesday, which included a 34-minute rain delay, the Riverhawks were sitting in 32nd place at 981, up three spots from where they were on Tuesday. There are 53 teams competing at the tournament from 47 states. There are 333 athletes competing at Pinehurst Resort, as some athletes made the field as individuals.
The top four scores count toward the team score. Ridgeline finished with a team total of 340 on Monday, improved by 11 stokes on Tuesday for a total of 329. On Wednesday, the Riverhawks shaved off another 17 strokes for a 312 score.
“This place is an amazing facility,” Ridgeline coach Sam Lindley said.
Johansen was the most consistent golfer for Ridgeline with rounds in the 70s each day. He led the team each day. The senior-to-be fired a 6-over-78 on Monday, a 79 on Tuesday and then a 5-over-par 77 on Wednesday.
Over the first two days, Johansen was the lone Riverhawk to score in the 70’s. However on Wednesday, all five golfers went under 80. Joining Johansen were Hamblin (78), Stokes (78), Peterson (79) and Skinner (79).
The winning team came from Georgia and had a three-round total of 875. A team from North Carolina was second, 11 strokes back.
Another Utah school — 6A Corner Canyon — also made the trip east. The Chargers tied for 13th in the final standings with a 938 score.
The medalist was Jake Albert from Virginia with a three-round total of 10-under-par 206. Johansen tied for 93rd with his three-round total of 234. The Riverhawk moved up eight spots on the final day.