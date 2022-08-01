Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A pair of Preston baseball players nearly helped propel Marsh Valley’s American Legion program to a third straight single-A state championship.

Soon-to-be Preston seniors Davon Inglet and Chayse Oxborrow filled key roles on a Marsh Valley squad that went 30-10 this season and lost to the Minico Storm in the championship game of Idaho’s A American Legion State Tournament.

Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you