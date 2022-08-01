A pair of Preston baseball players nearly helped propel Marsh Valley’s American Legion program to a third straight single-A state championship.
Soon-to-be Preston seniors Davon Inglet and Chayse Oxborrow filled key roles on a Marsh Valley squad that went 30-10 this season and lost to the Minico Storm in the championship game of Idaho’s A American Legion State Tournament.
The Eagles were the only team to beat the Storm in this tournament and they were oh so close to doing it on two occasions. Minico came from behind to edge Marsh Valley by a 8-7 scoreline last Thursday. The Eagles then won three straight must-win contests — including a 6-3 triumph over Minico — to force a true championship game on Sunday, which the Storm won, 11-5.
Inglet started in all six games for the Eagles at the state tourney and was arguably the team’s most consistent performer at the plate. In those six games, Inglet went 9 for 18 with four doubles, nine runs, four walks and three RBIs. Additionally, the reigning Herald Journal Offensive Player of the Year in baseball laid down two sacrifice bunts and was plunked once.
Inglet sparkled in Sunday’s title tilt as he went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, one run and one free pass. He also came through with two doubles in Saturday’s 5-2 triumph over the Pocatello Razorbacks. Inglet played several positions for the Eagles during the summer, but primarily at center and right field during the state tourney.
Oxborrow didn’t fare as well offensively as his Preston teammate, but was phenomenal on the mound. The southpaw pitched in three state tournament games and only allowed three runs — two earned — in 11 and one-third innings. Oxborrow gave up a measly three hits, struck out 21 and walked one.
No. 27 was the biggest reason why Marsh Valley beat Minico in the first of two Sunday showdowns. After all, Oxborrow threw a complete game three-hitter and sat down 12 Minico batters. Of Oxborrow’s 165 pitches at the tourney, 120 of them (72.7 percent) went for strikes.
When he wasn’t pitching, Oxborrow started at first base for the Eagles. In his five games at state, he went 4 for 16 with five walks, three runs and two RBIs.
Marsh Valley went 21-3 this past high school season and reigned supreme at the 3A State Championships. The Eagles have prevailed at two of the last three 3A state tournaments.
Preston, which competes at the 4A level, and Marsh Valley squared off twice this past spring, with each team prevailing on its home field. Oxborrow and Inglet played lights out in the Indians’ 9-0 victory over the Eagles on April 7. Case in point: Oxborrow fanned 12 in his complete-game, three-hit shutout, while Inglet chipped in with one run, two hits, two RBIs and one walk.