Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

HYRUM — A lot of baseball teams would have struggled while playing a traditionally strong opponent without a handful of their better players, but to the delight of head coach Trace Hansen, his Trappers didn’t.

Instead, short-handed Blacksmith Fork got a masterful pitching performance from Andrew Nielsen, who was backed up by some stellar defense, and that was enough for the Trappers to earn a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the St. George Sentinels in a U19 American Legion state tournament game on Monday at The Yard.

Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you