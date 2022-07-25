HYRUM — A lot of baseball teams would have struggled while playing a traditionally strong opponent without a handful of their better players, but to the delight of head coach Trace Hansen, his Trappers didn’t.
Instead, short-handed Blacksmith Fork got a masterful pitching performance from Andrew Nielsen, who was backed up by some stellar defense, and that was enough for the Trappers to earn a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the St. George Sentinels in a U19 American Legion state tournament game on Monday at The Yard.
As a result, Mountain Crest’s American Legion program is one win away from a spot in Thursday’s championship game. Second-seeded Blacksmith Fork (13-7) will host No. 1 Helper on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
“We had some guys not here today and it was good to see (others) step up,” Hansen said. “That’s the good thing about our team is we have about 15, 16 guys that I’m comfortable throwing in the lineup. And everybody buys into their job, no one’s selfish and they trust everybody else on the field, and that’s big when it comes to baseball.”
The Sentinels (14-8) plated their lone run on two hits in the top of the first, but Nielsen was up to the challenge as he only allowed two base knocks the rest of the way against a good hitting lineup. The visitors had runners on the corners with two outs in the final frame before Nielsen was able to induce a pop fly by St. George standout Brok Roundy to deep center field to slam the door.
Roundy doubled and singled in his first two at-bats, but Nielsen was able to maintain his composure with the pressure mounting in Roundy’s fourth and final at-bat. No. 13 fouled off four pitches before Nielsen was able to get him out, thus wrapping up his complete game performance on the mound.
“It felt really good because, especially with a good hitter like that, you cannot leave a good pitch in the zone,” said Nielsen, who also gamely battled out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the third with back-to-back strikeouts. “You know, we’ve even looked at him before this game and he was hitting above .500 last year, so it felt pretty good just to get him out, especially twice.”
Blacksmith Fork was able to manufacture its first run in the home half of the third. Zack Bradfield led off the frame with a double in the left-center gap, advanced to third on a well-executed bunt by Trey Burbank and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Brok Buttars.
St. George pitcher Brandon Roundy only gave up two hits in the first five frames, but Blacksmith Fork did a good job of repeatedly working the count deep. The Trappers finally broke through against No. 10 in the bottom of the sixth. Luke Palmer drew a lead-off walk and scored on a double down the left-field line by JC Jones. St. George’s left fielder nearly made a diving catch on the play. Jones scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Nielsen. Rilee Maddock also came through with a hit off Brandon Roundy in the sixth.
“The hits didn’t show, but we hit the ball really hard today,” Hansen said. “There were some that were just right at them and just situational hitting (was enough for us). And it was good that JC came through when he did and Andrew came through when he did as well. It was just good to see Andrew pitch how he did and he knows that he has a good defense behind him. He threw strikes and that’s the biggest thing with Andrew.”
Both teams sparkled defensively as there were no errors in the game. Blacksmith Fork’s lone mishap was alertly cleaned up by Burbank, the right fielder, for a big force out in the top of the seventh. Additionally, Buttars, the center fielder, Maddock (third baseman) and Palmer (shortstop) came through with clutch defensive plays for the hosts.
“It was a good performance by everybody,” said Hansen, whose team has won five of its last six games. “I mean, it was a good team effort and I was proud of every one of our guys. ... We’ve had a good summer. It’s been really good and we’ve gotten better every week really, and it’s been really awesome to see us growing as a team.”
Blacksmith Fork opened the tournament with an impressive 11-1 six-inning victory over No. 7 Alta last Saturday. Nielsen belted a two-run homer for the Trappers, plus he also singled, scored three runs and walked.
Nielsen, Maddock and Bradfield each pitched two solid innings for Blacksmith Fork in that game.
WOLVERINES STILL ALIVE
Ridgeline’s American Legion program fended off elimination with a 7-3 triumph over No. 8 Bear River on Tuesday in Millville. The sixth-seeded Wolverines nearly overcame a 9-0 deficit in last Saturday’s opening-round 12-10 loss to No. 3 Stansbury.
The Wolverines (10-10) scored five of their runs in the fifth and sixth frames to pull away from the Bears. Easton Dahlke doubled twice, singled and scored two runs for the Wolverines, who got three runs, two hits, one RBI and one walk from Bode Hansen, plus two hits and four RBIs from Hayden Hansen. Hayden Hansen smacked a two-run double.
Trey Purser pitched the first five frames for the Wolverines and allowed three runs on five hits. Will Nichols threw two innings of hitless and runless ball for the hosts.
Bode Hansen and Hayden Hansen doubled against Stansbury, as did fellow teammate Romey Jensen, who cleared the bases with his two-bagger in the top of the seventh. The Wolverines scored five runs in that frame and had the winning run at the plate when the Stallions slammed the door.