MILLVILLE — It was another gratifying summer for Mountain Crest's American Legion baseball program.
Unfortunately for the Blacksmith Fork Trappers, they didn't play their best with their season on the line.
Bear River exploded for seven runs in the top of the fifth and coasted to a 14-4 victory over Blacksmith Fork in an elimination game at the American Legion AA state tournament on Monday afternoon at Ridgeline High School. It was a must-win contest for the top-seeded Trappers, inasmuch as they lost a 3-2 10-inning nailbiter to the Cache (Ridgeline) Wolverines in their tourney opener last Saturday.
"We had a great summer, we really did," BF head coach Trace Hansen said. "It didn't turn out the way we wanted, but I think we learned a lot as a team this summer and we got better, and that's what the summer's all about is building into the spring, and I thought we did that. I mean, as disappointing as this last game was because, yeah, we didn't play well, we can't be disappointed about the summer. So, we can't take one game and dwell on that. I'm proud of the kids."
The fifth-seeded Bears (9-6) received a big boost in the form of first-team all-state performer Deegan Rigby and the senior-to-be delivered Monday. Rigby has missed much of the American Legion season due to other baseball opportunities, but Bear River's top pitcher got the job done on the mound and at the plate against Blacksmith Fork.
Rigby limited the Trappers to two hits in four and one-third innings on the bump, although he he did walk seven and plunk one. Additionally, Rigby drove in five runs, which was highlighted by a three-run homer during Bear River's aforementioned huge inning. Gehrig Marble also homered for the Bears, who sparkled offensively with 15 hits, including seven of the extra-base variety.
"Bear River, they're always a good team," Hansen said. "It doesn't matter what year it is, it's always going to be a battle with them, and they're a good team, they're a well coached team. I mean, that's the kind of program they have. ... We just know we have to play better against them and we didn't today, unfortunately. But we know we're going to build off (this summer) and go into the spring and hopefully have another battle with them."
The Trappers (19-4-1, 19-3-1 in legion play) plated two of their runs in the bottom of the third to pull even at 3-3. Blacksmith Fork manufactured those two runs on four straight walks and a wild pitch.
Luke Palmer doubled for the Trappers, who got singles from JC Jones and Zack Bradfield. Jones also contributed with one run and a pair of free passes, while Maxwell Hornsby finished with two RBIs.
Easton Goodliffe went 4 of 5 at the plate with two runs and a RBI for the Bears.
BIGG MIXX
It was a rough end to the season for third-seeded Bigg Mixx, which was bounced on Day 1 of the tourney. Bigg Mixx, which is composed of 2022 and 2023 high school graduates from throughout Cache Valley, lost to the second-seeded St. George Sentinels by a 8-1 scoreline in their first Saturday game, and then were eliminated by Bear River in nailbiting fashion, 6-5. The Bears came storming back from a 5-0 deficit in that contest.
Bigg Mixx scored first against the Sentinels, who are composed of '22 and '23 graduates from throughout southern Utah, but were kept of the scoreboard during the final six frames. Tucker Murdock led off the game with a single for Bigg Mixx and eventually scored on a Nathan Rowley single.
Murdock doubled later in the game, while Rowley smacked another single. Ian Becker belted a three-run homer for the reigning state champion Sentinels, which got a monster performance from GJ Erickson. Erickson was a triple short of batting for the cycle, doubled twice, homered once, drove in four runs and scored twice.
Bear River plated all six of its runs in the final three frames to send Bigg Mixx (10-5-1) packing. Rowley doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored another for the designated hosts, while Murdock doubled, singled and scored once.
