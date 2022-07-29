Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

HYRUM — It was a two-out rally that, quite frankly, could have been a minor one.

St. George's Tristan Bird laced a Zack Bradfield offering to the gap in right-center, but Blacksmith Fork right fielder Trey Burbank made a good read on the ball. Unfortunately for the Trappers, Burbank's attempt at a spectacular diving catch was a fraction off the mark and Bird's double cleared the bases, giving the Sentinels a 8-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you