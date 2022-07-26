Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

HYRUM — For the second time in as many days, a short-handed Blacksmith Fork squad earned a gratifying victory over one of the top American Legion programs in the state.

Rilee Maddock went the distance on the mound and the Trappers received timely hits throughout their entire lineup on their way to a hard-fought 5-4 triumph over the Helper Merchants in a U19 American Legion state tournament game on Tuesday afternoon at the Yard.

Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you