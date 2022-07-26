HYRUM — For the second time in as many days, a short-handed Blacksmith Fork squad earned a gratifying victory over one of the top American Legion programs in the state.
Rilee Maddock went the distance on the mound and the Trappers received timely hits throughout their entire lineup on their way to a hard-fought 5-4 triumph over the Helper Merchants in a U19 American Legion state tournament game on Tuesday afternoon at the Yard.
Blacksmith Fork is now the only undefeated team left in the tourney. The Trappers will host the winner of Wednesday’s elimination contest between Helper and St. George — the team they beat Monday — in Thursday’s championship game at 2 p.m. Should Blacksmith Fork lose, there will be an “if necessary” game at 5 o’clock.
“It’s huge for us,” Blacksmith Fork first baseman JC Jones said of defeating traditional title contenders St. George and Helper. “I’m just really proud of how we’re playing. We’re showing up, we’re ready to go. We’re in a really good spot right now. I’m confident going into this next game.”
It was another complete-team effort for the Trappers, who have won six of their last seven games. Case in point: All nine Blacksmith Fork batters contributed with at least one hit against top-seeded Helper. The Trappers outhit the Merchants by a 13-4 margin.
“Like I said, everybody came ready to play today,” said Jones, who led the way offensively with a pair of runs and a trio of base knocks. “We all showed up with high energy. Like if something bad happened to us in the game, nobody put their head down. We came ready to fight.”
The second-seeded Trappers (14-7) certainly could have been a bit demoralized after leaving the bases loaded a couple of times, plus hitting into an inning-ending double play with a pair of runners on base. Additionally, Helper center fielder Ridge Nelson made two outstanding defensive plays to rob Blacksmith Fork of at least two more runs.
Nevertheless, the hosts were undaunted. A clutch pitching performance from Maddock certainly helped. No. 13 only allowed three earned runs on four hits — three of them singles — and five walks.
“He’s a competitor,” BF head coach Trace Hansen said of Maddock. “He wants the ball in big situations and it’s all because of his hard work off the field. He took it upon himself this last winter and he changed his body, changed the type of a pitcher he is and he has been our team leader. He’s been awesome. He’s knows his preparation and he trusts it, and that’s why he’s good in big situations.”
Maddock had to dig deep after giving up a pair of runs on two walks, a bunt single and a chop single in the bottom of the fifth. The Merchants had runners on second and third with no outs, but the Trappers were up to the challenge. Blacksmith Fork third baseman Andrew Nielsen was able to cleanly field a tricky grounder, hold the runner at third and get the force out at first while throwing from his knees for the first out. Maddock then struck out the next batter and induced a fly ball to center fielder Brok Buttars for the third out of the frame.
Instead of potentially trailing 6-3 or even worse, the Trappers only faced a 4-3 deficit.
“With teams like that, you’ve just got to minimize (the damage),” Maddock said. “We talk about it with our coaches, especially with bases loaded and no outs, that we’ve just got to go right at them — ground balls, fly balls, however you can get them to not score. And I feel like we did our best to do that today.”
The Trappers regained the lead for good by plating two runs in the top of the sixth — the first on a run-scoring single by Buttars and the second on a run-scoring single by Jones. It would have been a two-run single by Buttars, but Nelson gunned Trey Burbank out at home on a superb throw.
A diving catch by Nelson in the previous inning prevented Nielsen from smacking a three-run bomb. Instead, Nielsen’s second homer of the tournament — over the fence in left — ended up driving in two runs and gave the hosts a 3-2 advantage.
“Andrew, he’s such a great kid,” Hansen said. “... It’s just really good to see, again, a kid that works hard (get rewarded). Just to see him go through (his injury) this past winter and then have the success that he’s had this summer, it’s been awesome to see and it’s well deserved.”
Nielsen finished with two hits in Tuesday’s showdown, as did Maddock and Helper’s Chet Anderson. Jones doubled for the Trappers, while Derick Robison came through with a two-bagger for the Merchants. Anderson nearly had a third base knock, but Blacksmith Fork left fielder Brooks Bell deftly tracked down his fly ball for the crucial first out of the bottom of the seventh.
Those are the kind of defensive plays Hansen has come to expect from his squad. The Trappers did commit one error Tuesday, but it was their first one in four games.
“Our defense is playing really, really great, especially as of late,” Maddock said. “(For our pitching staff) it’s just don’t miss spots. Hit spots and you get ground balls, fly balls, and my defense is going to make plays.”