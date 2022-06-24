It didn't take long for Mountain Crest's American Legion program to start a new winning streak.
Blacksmith Fork regrouped from Tuesday's 8-5 loss to rival Green Canyon by going 2-0 on Day 1 of a tournament in Gillette, Wyoming. The Trappers defeated Premier West, a team based out of Denver, by a 4-1 scoreline on Thursday afternoon, and then earned a hard-fought 8-6 victory over the Gillette Riders in eight innings a few hours later.
"Both teams we played today were really good teams," BF head coach Trace Hansen said.
The Trappers were in good shape to improve to 3-0 at the tournament, but the Rocky Mountain (Colorado) Oysters rallied from deficits of 4-0 and 7-3 and prevailed, 8-7, Friday evening.
Andrew Nielsen made sure the Trappers (8-4) bounced back from Tuesday's setback and improved to 6-1 in a seven-game stretch. Nielsen held Premier West to one run on two hits in six complete innings on the mound. The right-hander struck out 10 and issued five free passes.
Kaden Deeter provided Nielsen with the only run support he would need, courtesy of a two-run double in the bottom of the second. Deeter also doubled later in the game and scored twice in the contest.
JC Jones and Brooks Bell contributed with two hits apiece for Blacksmith Fork, which got a pair of runs from Trey Burbank. Additionally, Jones chipped in with a run and a walk.
Zack Bradfield retired the side in the top of the seventh to secure the save for the Trappers, who finished with a 9-2 edge in hits against their opponents. Blacksmith Fork also fared pretty well offensively in its next game as it racked up 10 base knocks.
Blacksmith Fork and Gillette went to extra innings, and Nielsen was able to provide the heroics in the top of the eighth. Jones was intentionally walked to load the bases for Nielsen, who promptly made the Riders pay with a two-run single. It was one of three hits in the game for Nielsen, who contributed with a trio of RBIs, two runs and a walk.
Deeter also went 3 for 4 and scored twice for the Trappers, who got one run, one hit and two walks from Jones. Blacksmith Fork plated three runs in the fourth frame, highlighted by a RBI double by Bell.
Rilee Maddock pitched the first seven innings for the Trappers and worked his way out of a few jams. Maddock scattered 12 hits and allowed six runs, albeit half of them were unearned.
The Trappers got off to a quick start against the Oysters as they plated four runs on just one hit in the home half of the first. It was a rough start for Rocky Mountain’s starting pitcher as he walked or plunked Blacksmith Fork’s first four batters. The Trappers scored two of their runs on a two-out single by Brok Buttars.
Maddock’s run-scoring double gave the Trappers a 7-3 advantage in the bottom of the fourth, but the Oysters came through with multiple runs in the fifth and sixth frames to complete the comeback. Both teams finished with five hits apiece.
Deeter scored twice, singled once and walked once for Blacksmith Fork, which got one run, one hit, three RBIs and one free pass from Nielsen. Luke Palmer and Jones both walked twice, plus the duo teamed up to score three runs. Jones was also plunked in one of his at-bats for the Trappers.
Jackson Hill pitched one scoreless and hitless inning for Blacksmith Fork, and fanned two of the three batters he faced. Additionally, Bell fared well on the bump for the Trappers as he gave up one unearned run on just one hit in two complete frames.