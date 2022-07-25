Support Local Journalism

It's fair to say last week was a historic one for Ridgeline's American Legion baseball program.

After all, the Wolverines were dominant on their way to winning the U17 and U15 state tournaments. The U17 squad traveled to Price, went 4-0 and outscored the opposition by a 33-5 margin, while the U15 Blue team also went 4-0, was rock solid on the mound and won each of its games by at least five runs.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

