It's fair to say last week was a historic one for Ridgeline's American Legion baseball program.
After all, the Wolverines were dominant on their way to winning the U17 and U15 state tournaments. The U17 squad traveled to Price, went 4-0 and outscored the opposition by a 33-5 margin, while the U15 Blue team also went 4-0, was rock solid on the mound and won each of its games by at least five runs.
"The farther we go in tournaments, typically the better off we are because I think they have a lot of guys that can pitch," Wolverines coach Justin Jensen said. "I mean, I probably can't tell you who are pitchers are going to next spring (because we're so deep). ... And they're out there and they're cheering for each other, but they're also fighting for themselves, so I think that's a good recipe for success when you have a lot of guys that are wanting to get better and are putting the team first in most situations. I think everybody's in a really good place right now and I think it's showing. The culture is pretty good right now and I think it's starting to show in how they're playing."
Here's what transpired at both state tournaments:
U17 TOURNEY
The Wolverines showed everybody why they were seeded first at the U17 state tourney, which took place from July 18-22 at Carbon High School. As a result, the Wolverines (28-2) will take a 19-game winning streak into the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament, which will be contested from Aug. 5-9 in Vernal.
The Wolverines opened the state tourney with a 9-1 victory over No. 8 Stansbury, dispatched of No. 3 Helper by a 5-2 scoreline in their second game and then coasted past No. 2 Vernal in their final two contests. The Wolverines shut out Vernal, 11-0, on Wednesday, and then rolled to a 8-2 win in Friday's championship game.
Trey Purser had a big tournament for the Wolverines and was selected as the MVP. The soon-to-be Ridgeline junior doubled or homered in all four games, plus pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout in his team's first showdown with Vernal. Purser struck out five and only walked one in that game.
"He's just played so well all season," Jensen said of Purser, who was a first-team all-state selection this past spring for Ridgeline. "... I mean, everybody knows who Trey is on those teams (we've played). He's at a different level, there's no doubt. The funny thing is they started pitching him away and now he's just started hitting the ball away so well. His home run and a couple of his doubles down there were hit to the right-center gap. So, I mean, if he learns how to do that consistently --- it's been tough to get him out already --- but it's going to be really tough to get him out."
Vernal scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to avoid being blanked in the championship game. Cam Blotter made what Jensen called a "ridiculous" defensive play in the inning, but the Vernal runner was ruled safe on a bang-bang play, otherwise the Wolverines would have posted their second shutout of the tourney.
"We pitched it really well all week last week down there and (our guys) just played remarkable defense," Jensen said. "Cam Blotter got the defense player of the tournament (award) down there, so he had a really good tournament both defensively and offensively."
Bode Hansen nearly went the distance on the mound for the Wolverines as he lasted six and two-thirds innings. Hansen allowed six hits, fanned six and issued zero free passes.
Romey Jensen homered, doubled and drove in five runs for the Wolverines, who also got a homer from Purser. Purser contributed with one run, two hits and two RBIs, while Blotter chipped in with a pair of runs and hits. Cooper Clark finished with two runs, one hit and one walk for the Wolverines.
Romey Jensen doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs in the Wolverines' first win over Vernal. Blotter and Hayden Hansen also came through with a trio of RBIs apiece in that game. Nine different Wolverines teamed up for 13 hits, including five doubles.
Romey Jensen doubled and singled against Helper, plus he got the job on the mound in that game by only giving up two runs in six and one-third innings. Tyson Smith finished with one run, two hits and one RBI for the Wolverines in that game.
Blotter and Romey Jensen both tripled for the Wolverines in their tourney opener. Clark finished with three RBIs, one run, one hit and one walk for the Wolverines, who got two runs and three base knocks from Blotter, plus two runs, two hits and one RBI from Ian Dahle.
Hayden Hansen stymied Stansbury's lineup as he only gave up one unearned run on two hits and three free passes in five complete frames on the bump. He struck out six in the process for the Wolverines, who have scored 10 or more runs in 14 games this summer at the U17 level, plus have allowed three or fewer runs on 19 occasions.
"It was a really good week," coach Jensen said. "I mean, our As had a blast down there. There's not a lot of hotel options in Price, Utah, and so we ended up renting a cabin up at Scofield Reservoir and the whole team stayed up there together and, man, they got along so well and just had a great time."
The Blacksmith Fork Trappers, Mountain Crest's American Legion program, finished third out of eight teams at this tournament. The Trappers went 3-2.
U15 TOURNEY
The Wolverines Blue squad went 2-0 at the Northern League Tournament, which was contested from July 18-19 in Millville. By winning that tourney, the Wolverines earned the right to square off against Southern League Tournament champion Corner Canyon in a best-of-three series for the U15 state title. Corner Canyon hosted that series last Thursday and Friday. No "if necessary" game was needed because the Wolverines prevailed 16-8 in Game 2 and 9-4 in Game 2.
The Wolverines exploded for 13 hits, plus walked seven times and were plunked twice, in Game 1 of the championship series. The Wolverines tallied an impressive seven extra base knocks and all by different players, to boot.
Ripken Jensen came through with a trio of runs, hits and RBIs for the Wolverines, who got two runs, one hit, three RBIs and two walks from Sam Swan, one run, two hits, three RBIs and one walk from Max Webb, and two runs, three hits, two RBIs and one walk from Brady Cook.
Corner Canyon jumped out to a 8-1 lead, but the Wolverines were undaunted as they put a nine-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth, and then plated multiple runs in the sixth and seventh frames for good measure.
Hunter Knighton pitched three and one-third innings of hitless and runless ball for the Wolverines. Knighton fanned five, plus didn't walk or plunk anyone.
The Wolverines didn't hit the ball nearly as well in Game 2, but were still able to manufacture nine runs because they walked 12 times, were plunked twice and they took advantage of three Corner Canyon errors. Ripken Jensen drew four bases on balls for the Wolverines, who got two runs from Knighton and one run apiece for seven different athletes.
"They just put pressure on (Corner Canyon) and then came up with a timely hit when they needed them," coach Jensen said. "I know the last game (our guys) only had a couple of hits, I think, but they just took advantage of situations, pitched it pretty well and played good defense."
Swan and Ben Thompson fared well on the mound un Game 2 for the Wolverines.
Nate Dahle made sure the Wolverines advanced to the championship series as he put together a clutch performance on the bump in a 5-0 victory over the Trappers in the Northern League Tournament title tilt. Dahle threw a complete-game no-hitter, struck out six and issued four free passes.
The Wolverines finished with seven hits, including two apiece from Mason Williams and Easton Hammond. Hammond tripled and doubled, scored twice and drove in a run. Of those seven hits, four were of the extra-base variety. The Wolverines scored three of their runs in the home half of the fourth.
There is no regional tournament at the U15 level, so the Wolverines are done for the summer.