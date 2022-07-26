Support Local Journalism

MILLVILLE — It was an encouraging start for Ridgeline’s American Legion program, but one big inning by a much more experienced opponent proved to be too much to overcome.

The St. George Sentinels came storming back from a 3-1 deficit by exploding for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth en route to a 9-4 victory over the Wolverines in a U19 (AA) American Legion state tournament elimination game on Tuesday afternoon.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

