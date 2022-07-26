MILLVILLE — It was an encouraging start for Ridgeline’s American Legion program, but one big inning by a much more experienced opponent proved to be too much to overcome.
The St. George Sentinels came storming back from a 3-1 deficit by exploding for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth en route to a 9-4 victory over the Wolverines in a U19 (AA) American Legion state tournament elimination game on Tuesday afternoon.
The fourth-seeded Sentinels fended off elimination once again a few hours later with a 17-9 triumph over No. 3 Stansbury. St. George will now squad off against top-seeded Helper on Wednesday in Hyrum. The winner will advance to Thursday’s championship game against No. 2 Blacksmith Fork.
Most of St. George’s players are recent high school graduates from a few different high schools, and that experience and talent paid dividends in the team’s huge fourth inning. The Sentinels (16-8) struck together six hits, including two home runs and a double. Samuel Johanson lofted a two-run bomb over the fence in center, while teammate Jayz Estridge came through with a pinch-hit three-run homer to give the designated hosts a 9-3 lead.
St. George finished with 13 base knocks in the contest — six of the extra-base variety — while Ridgeline also fared well at the plate with nine hits. However, the Wolverines (10-11) ultimately left too many runners on base — 10 in total, including five in scoring position.
Nevertheless, it’s been a very encouraging summer for the Wolverines, who captured U17 and U15 state championships last week. Most of those U17 players are key contributors on the AA squad, so the future appears to be very bright for Ridgeline’s baseball program.
“We’ve got a really good thing going for us,” Wolverines third baseman/pitcher Trey Purser said. (We have) a lot of underclassmen, but we’ve played together our whole lives pretty much, so we’ve got good chemistry and we’re playing really well so far and I hope we keep it going. We’ve got a lot of potential.”
Purser, a first-team all-state honoree for Ridgeline this past spring, was phenomenal in last week’s U17 state tournament as he was selected as the MVP. The soon-to-be junior has also been tearing it up in the AA tourney. St. George definitely had no answers for Purser as he singled, homered, singled and walked in his four at-bats.
No. 1 smacked a three-run dinger over the fence in center in the top of the third to give the Wolverines a 3-1 lead. The Wolverines finished with four base knocks in that frame.
“Going into my junior season, I’m feeling really confident,” Purser said. “I’ve had a really good sophomore season. I’m just looking to maybe step it up next season, keep it rolling, keep leading the team here. I just hope that we can play better.”
There were some chippy moments in Tuesday’s showdown, especially after Purser laced a single to center field in the fifth inning. A Mason Shumaker offering came pretty close to plunking Purser in the head earlier in that at-bat, and the Wolverines’ coaching staff voiced their displeasure once Purser was on base.
Did Purser feel it was an intentional brush-back pitch?
“(Shumaker) apologized, but I was like, ‘eh, it’s whatever.’ He meant to, I think, but it’s whatever,” Purser said. “You can’t do anything about it.”
In addition to Purser, the Wolverines received a strong performance at the plate from speedy center fielder Cooper Clark. Clark, hitting out of the No. 9 spot, singled, doubled, scored a run and stole a pair of bases. Tyson Smith singled and walked in his two at-bats, while Bode Hansen singled and walked twice for the Wolverines, who scored their other run on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh.
Brock Roundy doubled twice and scored twice for the Sentinels, who also got a pair of hits from Johanson and Brandon Roundy. Ten different St. George batters contributed with at least one base knock.