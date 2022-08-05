Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A 20-game winning streak was not to be for Ridgeline’s U17 American Legion baseball program.

The Wolverines hung tough before falling to the Casper (Wyoming) Drillers by a 8-5 scoreline in the first round of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament on Friday afternoon in Vernal. The Wyoming state champions scored seven of its runs in the final two innings.

Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you