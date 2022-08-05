A 20-game winning streak was not to be for Ridgeline’s U17 American Legion baseball program.
The Wolverines hung tough before falling to the Casper (Wyoming) Drillers by a 8-5 scoreline in the first round of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament on Friday afternoon in Vernal. The Wyoming state champions scored seven of its runs in the final two innings.
The Wolverines (28-2) plated a pair of two-out runs to take a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Hayden Hansen and Romey Jensen came through with run-scoring singles.
That would be a theme throughout the game as the Drillers had a difficult time contending with Hansen and Jensen, who teamed up for seven of the Beehive State champion’s nine hits. Hansen went 4 for 4 with three runs and a RBI, while Jensen went 3 for 4 with a trio of RBIs.
Additionally, Hansen was solid on the mound for the Wolverines as he pitched the first five innings and allowed five runs — four earned — on seven hits and no free passes. No. 23 struck out four.
The Wolverines took a 3-1 lead into the sixth frame, but the Drillers caught fire at the plate, scoring four runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh. Of Casper’s 12 base knocks, nine took place in the final two innings. Casper’s big seventh inning was highlighted by a double and triple.
The Wolverines made the Drillers sweat it out a bit in the home half of the seventh as they scored twice and had the tying run at the plate. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, the rally was terminated by a game-ending double play. Hansen crossed home plate on a Jensen single in the final inning, and the designated hosts also scored on a Tyson Smith groundout.
Hansen came home on a Jensen double in the fifth inning. Hansen also doubled for the Wolverines, as did teammate Trey Purser.
Both pitching staffs did a superb job of staying around the strike zone as there were only three walks in the entire game — all Wolverines’ batters. Sixty-five of Hansen’s 86 pitches went for strikes, while a pair of Wolverines’ relief pitchers teamed up to throw a mere eight balls in 35 pitches.
The Wolverines will run to action Saturday in the elimination bracket. The double elimination tournament will take place from Aug. 5-9.
ANNA WEAVER
Weaver, a distance runner for Utah State University’s track and cross country teams, will represent the U.S. on the sixth and final day of the World Athletics U20 Championships. Weaver will compete in the 5,000 meters Saturday in Santiago de Cali, Colombia.
“It’s really just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I want to take advantage of every aspect of it and try to just have fun and experience the trip as a whole,” Weaver said in a press release. “I’m really nervous, but excited, so it’s a lot of mixed emotions. Overall, I am full of gratitude for the opportunity that my coach gave to me to race at the (U.S. U20 championships) to qualify for this meet, and just the opportunity to be able to represent something bigger than myself.
The BYU transfer punched her ticket to the U20 world championships by placing first at nationals. Weaver crossed the finish line with a time of 16 minutes, 25.67 seconds.
“Ana is ready to race,” USU associate head cross country coach Sarah Griggs-Nardoni said in a press release. “She has prepared well mentally and physically, and is ready to go. All she needs to do is focus on the things that she controls — executing the race plan and her effort.”