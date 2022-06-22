A three-game losing streak was looking more and more likely for the Wolverines after they fell behind 5-0 after two innings, but they did not panic.
Instead, Ridgeline exploded for seven runs in the top of the sixth on its way to a 8-6 victory over Bear River in an American Legion baseball game on Wednesday evening in Garland. It was sweet revenge for the Wolverines, who were edged by the Bears, 6-5, Monday in Millville.
The Wolverines (6-8) strung together six hits — five straight before there were any outs — in their big inning, and also drew a trio of free passes. Cam Blotter came through with a two-run single for the visitors.
Romey Jensen and Hayden Hansen finished with three hits apiece for the Wolverines, who racked up 13 base knocks. Eight different players contributed with at least one hit for Ridgeline. Bode Hansen chipped in with one run, two hits and one RBI for the Wolverines, who got a run, hit, RBI and free pass from Max Baer.
Easton Hammond pitched the final two frames for Ridgeline and held Bear River runless and hitless, plus he struck out a pair of batters.
Ridgeline rallied from an early 4-0 deficit in Monday’s series opener. The Wolverines put a four-spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third to claw their way back into the game.
Bear River manufactured the winning run on a single, compounded by a Ridgeline error, in the top of the seventh. The Wolverines had the tying run at third base with one out in the home half of the seventh, but the Bears were up to the challenge.
Jensen doubled, tripled and drove in two runs for the Wolverines, who got a double, single, run and RBI from Blotter, plus a two-run homer from Trey Purser.
Will Nichols pitched the final four frames for Ridgeline and limited Bear River to one unearned run on four hits. Nichols fanned one and walked none.
In other local American Legion action, the Green Canyon Huskers traveled to Hyrum on Tuesday afternoon and left with a 8-5 victory over the Blacksmith Fork Trappers. Both teams plated four runs in an eventful seventh inning.
Zack Geertsen sparkled at the plate and on the mound for the Huskers (9-4). The recent Green Canyon graduate only gave up one run on five hits in his four innings on the bump, plus aided his own cause with a two-run double in the top of the seventh. Geertsen, who struck out four Blacksmith Fork batters, also singled and drove in three runs in the contest.
Coleman Bobb doubled, drove in a run and walked twice for the Huskers, while Carson Proctor chipped in with two runs, one hit and one RBI, and Mic Eborn scored twice.
Rilee Maddock smacked a two-run double in the home half of the seventh for the Trappers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Maxwell Hornsby and Luke Palmer each singled twice for Blacksmith Fork (6-3), while JC Jones contributed with one run, one hit, two RBIs and one walk.