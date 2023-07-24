Editor’s note: Due to The Herald Journal’s print deadline, coverage from the late Monday night American Legion state tournament game will only be found online at hjnews.com.
MILLVILLE — The opportunity to capture a state title is still a possibility for the Wolverines, but now they’ll have to do it the hard way.
The St. George Sentinels scored five runs from the fourth through the sixth innings to pull away for a 8-2 victory over the Cache (Ridgeline) Wolverines in an American Legion state tournament game on a wild Monday night, weather wise, at Ridgeline High School. The game featured a 50-minute lightning/rain relay.
St. George, which is composed of 2022 and 2023 high school graduates from throughout southern Utah, is now just one win away from making it back-to-back state titles. Meanwhile, Ridgeline’s American Legion program must now defeat Bear River in a late Monday night elimination game, plus knock off the second-seeded Sentinels twice Tuesday to reign supreme in the tournament.
Hits were hard to come by for both teams Monday, but the Sentinels (19-3-1) strung together four on their way to scoring three runs in the bottom of the second, and they never looked back. Luke Hirschi and Asher Christensen came through with run-scoring base knocks for St. George, which also benefited from a Cache error.
The fourth-seeded Wolverines (15-10) did pull a run back in the top of the third when Ben Thompson scampered home on a wild pitch. Cache got as close as 3-2 in the fourth frame on a RBI single up the gut by Tyson Smith. The Wolverines strung together three of their four hits in the game in that inning, but ended up stranding a pair of base runners.
St. George took control for good by manufacturing three runs on one hit, one fielder’s choice and two walks in the home half of the fifth. The Sentinels added another run one inning later.
Hirschi had a nice evening at the plate for the Sentinels as he went 2 for 2 with a sacrifice fly, three RBIs and two runs. No. 2 smacked a solo homer well over the fence in left in the fourth inning to give his team a 4-2 cushion.
St. George pitchers Trey Whitney and Hunter Lee were up to the challenge as they limited the Wolverines to four hits, struck out 10 and only walked two. Whitney had seven of those strikeouts in his five and one-third innings on the bump. Additionally, Lee spearheaded a very well-executed 1-6-3 doubleplay.
Bode Hansen doubled twice and scored a run for the Wolverines, who got a single from Easton Hammond.
SATURDAY’S ACTION
It was a memorable opening day of the tournament for the Wolverines, who rolled past fifth-seeded Bear River by a 12-2 Saturday scoreline and then dispatched of the top-seeded Blacksmith Fork (Mountain Crest) Trappers, 3-2, in a 10-inning nailbiter.
The Wolverines plated the winning run against the Trappers on a sacrifice by Trey Purser, scoring Cam Blotter. Blacksmith Fork had runners at first and second in the home half of the 10th, but relief pitcher Tyson Smith was up to the challenge. Smith pitched three innings of scoreless ball as he allowed two hits and no walks, and struck out three. Bode Hansen pitched the first seven frames for the designated visitors, scattered six hits, fanned seven, walked two and allowed only two runs.
Like Hansen, Blacksmith Fork starting pitcher Zack Bradfield fared well as he only gave up one earned run in eight complete, gave up five base knocks and a trio of free passes, and struck out eight. JC Jones and Luke Palmer both doubled for the Trappers, who got two hits from Brok Buttars and two hits and a RBI from Jones.
Clark went 3 for 4 at the plate with one run and one free pass for the Wolverines, who got doubles from Bode and Hayden Hansen.
The Wolverines earned another shot at the Trappers by beating the Bears in six innings. The hosts scored in five of the six frames, including five in the third.
Bode Hansen and Clark each came through with a pair of doubles, plus the duo teamed up for five RBIs and four runs. Smith doubled, scored twice, drove in a run and drew a walk for the Wolverines, who got a pair of runs and walks from Blotter, plus one run, one hit and two RBIs from Nate Dahle.
Purser got the job done on the mound for the Wolverines as he held the Bears to six base knocks and one earned run in six complete. The senior-to-be fanned seven and walked four.
