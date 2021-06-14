They took their lumps in a loaded pool at Logan's annual American Legion baseball tournament, but the Trappers bounced back with an impressive finale.
Blacksmith Fork (Mountain Crest) only needed five innings to mow down the Utah (Roy) Royals by a 10-0 scoreline on Saturday in Hyrum. Blacksmith Fork was one of four local teams that played in a consolation game on the third and final day of the tourney.
JC Jones had a big day at the plate for the Trappers (7-3) as he went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a pair of runs. Blacksmith Fork, which got at least one hit from eight different players, invoked the mercy rule when Jones walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth.
Nathan Rowley chipped in with two hits and three RBIs for Blacksmith Fork, which got two walks, one hit and one RBI from Andrew Nielsen, and two runs apiece from Porter Larsen and Jake Bitton. The Trappers put a five-spot on the scoreboard in the second inning, which was highlighted by a two-run double by Jones and a two-run single by Rowley.
Blacksmith Fork's Rilee Maddock threw a complete-game shutout as he scattered six hits, struck out three and walked none.
The Trappers competed in the same pool as Fremont, Upper Valley (Rexburg, Idaho) and eventual tournament champion Farmington. Fremont and Upper Valley won their consolation games by a combined 20 runs, and Farmington was downright dominant on Day 3. The Phoenix blew out Clearfield, 16-0 in the semifinals, and thumped Herriman, 14-0 in the finals. Herriman edged Layton by a 5-4 scoreline in the other semifinal.
Farmington, Fremont and Upper Valley all finished with 2-1 records during pool play, but the Phoenix advanced because they allowed fewer runs than the other two teams.
Both semifinal games and the championship contest of the Logan Diamond Classic took place at Logan's Worthington Park. All of the consolation games were contested at either Sky View, Green Canyon or Mountain Crest.
OTHER SATURDAY GAMES
Ridgeline capped off its tournament with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Pocatello Razorbacks, while Green Canyon and North Cache (Sky View) lost at home to talented opponents. Wasatch dispatched of Green Canyon 10-1 in six innings, while North Cache fell to Fremont, 12-3.
The Wolverines (4-2) gained some valuable experience at the Logan Diamond Classic as three of their four games were decided by a single run. Ridgeline prevailed in two of those three contests.
Ridgeline's Trey Purser tripled in the bottom of the sixth and scored on ensuing batter Noah Sim's sacrifice fly to center field. Sim was inserted as a pinch hitter.
Pocatello belted a lead-off double in the top of the seventh, but Ridgeline pitcher Max Major retired the next three batters to slam the door. Major went the distance on the mound, allowed 11 hits, fanned three and issued three free passes. The Razorbacks stranded 11 base runners against the Wolverines.
Davis Fullmer doubled, singled, walked once and scored once for the Wolverines, while Carter Gill contributed with two base knocks and one RBI.
Like Ridgeline, Green Canyon went 2-2 at the tournament. The Huskers (3-8) hung tough with the Wasps for five innings, but the visitors pulled away with six runs in the top of the sixth.
Abe Olson finished with two hits and scored Green Canyon's lone run on a one-out bases loaded walk by Traceson Jensen in the bottom of the first. Unfortunately for the Huskers, they weren't able to capitalize and plate any more runs in the inning.
Meanwhile, North Cache (2-5) was a short-handed because several of its athletes were competing for Sky View's football program in a 7-on-7 tourney. However, the Titans were able to play because Logan head coach Michael Davies loaned them six of his players.
Logan didn't have a consolation game because there was an odd number of teams at the tourney. Olympus was supposed to come, but opted out, leaving Logan with just three teams in its pool. Davies wanted to make sure every other paying team played a minimum of four games, so he not only loaned North Cache some players, but had Wasatch and Clearfield — the two other teams in Logan's pool — square off twice.
Fremont put up five runs in the top of the first and never looked back against North Cache. Alex Davies doubled and scored twice for the Titans, who got a pair of hits from Jake Egbert, a RBI single from Cade Sunderland and a run from Kaden Matthews.
Upper Valley rolled to a 14-3 win over Box Elder in the other consolation game.