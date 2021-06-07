A quick turnaround following a long road trip didn’t slow down the Blacksmith Fork Trappers one bit.
Blacksmith Fork played less than 24 hours after competing in the Caldwell (Idaho) Tournament and blew out Box Elder 11-1 in six innings on Monday evening in Hyrum. The Trappers held off Vallivue (Idaho) by a 6-5 scoreline in Sunday’s championship game of the Caldwell tourney.
The undefeated Trappers have outscored the opposition by a 56-9 margin in their first six games.
“It was good to come out and play as well as we did,” BF head coach Trace Hansen said of going 5-0 in the Gem State. “Our pitching and situational hitting was the highlight of the tournament. All six guys that threw came in and did an excellent job by hitting their spots and working ahead. Everyone in the lineup had team at-bats from the first pitch of the tournament.”
Blacksmith Fork dispatched of the Idaho Catch by a 11-1 Saturday scoreline to punch its ticket to the championship game. The Trappers exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the first to take complete control.
Eight different Blacksmith Fork players teamed up for 10 hits against the Catch. Porter Budge led the offensive charge with three runs, three RBIs, two hits and a walk. Porter Larsen chipped in with two hits for the Trappers, who got doubles from Cole Jones and Wyatt Albrecht.
Nathan Rowley pitched the full five innings for the Trappers, scattered four hits, struck out nine and walked one.
Blacksmith Fork then proceeded to race out to a 6-0 lead over Vallivue in the title tilt, but the Falcons rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Vallivue’s lead-off batter singled in the seventh inning, but Budge was undaunted for the Trappers as he retired the next three Falcons to slam the door.
“I loved the mentality he brought with him and how he competed in that situation,” Hansen said of Budge.
Andrew Nielsen was on the mound for the first six frames for the Trappers and fanned 10. Nielsen also aided his own cause by doubling. Additionally, JC Jones doubled for Blacksmith Fork.
The Trappers then immediately drove back to Cache Valley and dominated visiting Box Elder. Blacksmith Fork scored multiple runs in each of the first three innings.
Kaden Deeter had a big game at the plate for the hosts as he contributed with a trio of runs, two walks, one hit and one RBI. Cole Jones scored three times and drove in a pair of runs for the Trappers, who got two hits from JC Jones and Albrecht. Rowley doubled and chipped in with two RBIs.
JC Jones and Porter Larsen teamed up to limit the Bees to one hit. Larsen didn’t allow any base knocks in his four innings on the bump.
OTHER SATURDAY LEGION GAMES
The Ridgeline Mavericks and North Cache Titans kicked off their season Saturday in Smithfield, and the visitors prevailed 8-5.
Kadeyn Miller and Marshall Hansen each went 3 for 5 for the Mavericks, and Miller drove in two runs. Jaxen Hollingworth chipped in with a double, two runs and two RBIs for Ridgeline, which got a double from Hansen.
A trio of Ridgeline pitchers limited North Cache to one hit — a double by Treyson Camphouse. The Titans were able to remain within striking distance of the Mavericks by walking seven times and getting plunked on two other occasions.
The Green Canyon Huskers were also in action Saturday and lost a pair of games in Weber County — 6-0 to Roy and 4-3 to Bountiful.
Bountiful plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the fourth. Caleb Butterfield and Traceson Jensen doubled for the Huskers, who got two hits, one RBI and one walk from Cade Atkinson.
Ryker Ericson went the distance on the mound for Green Canyon and held Bountiful to three earned runs. Ericson gave up six hits, fanned four and issued three free passes.
Jensen (two hits) and Atkinson accounted for all three Green Canyon base knocks against Roy. Atkinson also struck out seven Roy batters in his five-plus innings of action on the bump.
OTHER MONDAY GAMES
The Cache Crew — a team comprised primarily of recent Mountain Crest graduates — traveled to North Logan and swept a doubleheader from Green Canyon. The Crew, which also features recent graduates from Bear River and Sky View, won the opener, 6-2, and the nightcap, 9-8.
The Huskers scored four times in the bottom of the seventh in the nightcap and had the bases loaded when Cache pitcher Tayden Marble induced a groundball for the final out.
Hudson Phelps tripled, singled and finished with three RBIs in the opener for the Crew, who got two hits from Jaden Jones. Braydon Schiess and Marble limited Green Canyon to a pair of runs on three hits.
Jensen doubled for the Huskers, while Abe Olson and Carson Procter singled. Reece Hansen pitched the full seven for the hosts.
Both teams finished with eight hits in Game 2. Schiess scored three times, doubled and belted a two-run homer for the Crew, who got two hits apiece from Preston Jones and Landon Reeder.
Coleman Bobb and Avery Passey both doubled for the Huskers, who got a pair of runs and hits from Jensen and Caden Stuart. Bobb drove in two runs and Passey also singled.
Ridgeline was also in action Monday and rallied past visiting Bear River, 5-2. The Mavericks scored all of their runs in the home half of the fifth.
Hansen, Bridger Hammond and Trey Purser all doubled for Ridgeline, which got two base knocks from Hansen and Hammond, plus two RBIs from Purser.
Davis Fullmer and Max Major held Bear River to one earned run on five hits. Fullmer only gave up three hits in five-plus innings.
Logan was hosting North Cache on Monday night, but the game was still going on at the Herald Journal’s deadline.