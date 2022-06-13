A couple of shaky starts threatened to put a damper on an encouraging week for Sky View's American Legion program.
The Snow Devils could have easily folded in both of their games on Day 2 of their own tournament, but they certainly didn't. Instead, Sky View showed some grit and overcame a pair of four-run deficits on its way to winning five of its six games this past week.
Sky View rallied past Cedar by a 8-6 scoreline on Saturday morning, and then scored five times in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 8-7 victory over Weber a few hours later. Sky View swept Bear River earlier in the week and then went 3-1 at the inaugural Snow Devil Classic, a 10-team tournament which took place Friday and Saturday.
"It was a good building weekend for our baseball program," SV head coach Ryan Neal said. "The team is starting to play with more confidence. Our pitchers had some solid outings this week. We got down early in a few games and these kids never gave up. To see the fight from the first pitch to the last was amazing. ... (Our players) are believing that everyone has a role and it could be their time at any moment.
"We had two freshmen step up big time for us. Howdee Merrill came in and gave us three scoreless innings in relief on the day and Easton Kooyman (came through) with the game-winning pinch-hit single, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh. They are believing in each other, which is allowing them to believe in themselves to step up for their team."
Sky View (5-3) stormed back from a 5-1 hole by plating six runs in the sixth and final frame against Cedar. The Snow Devils came through with six of their 10 base knocks in the top of the sixth in that contest, highlighted by two-run singles by Aden McPhie and Destrie Fisher.
McPhie also chipped in with two runs and a walk against Cedar, while Cam Carling doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs. Bryce Larsen added a pair of hits for the Snow Devils.
Sky View drew a trio of free passes and took advantage of a crucial Weber error in its big seventh inning in its tourney finale. Kooyman's two-run single completed Sky View's comeback.
Tucker Murdock finished with two runs, one hit — a double — one RBI and two bases on balls for the Snow Devils, who got a triple from Jack Markworth, two walks, one run, one hit and one RBI from Carling, two RBIs from Jeff Ballard and one run, one hit, one RBI and one walk from Larsen.
Layton ended up winning the tourney with a 13-1 triumph over the Upper Valley (Rexburg, Idaho) Bulldogs in the championship game. In addition to Sky View, four other Cache Valley baseball programs were in action in Green Canyon, Ridgeline and a pair of Blacksmith Fork teams.
Here is how the other local teams fared on Day 2 of the tournament:
BLACKSMITH FORK
Blacksmith Fork's AA team bounced back from a tough Day 1 by beating Weber and Cedar Saturday by scorelines of 12-11 and 11-2, respectively. Blacksmith's younger squad lost to Green Canyon, 13-3, and Ridgeline, 16-2.
Blacksmith Fork dug itself out of a 6-1 fourth-inning hole to edge Weber. The Trappers exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth and scored once one inning later after Weber put a five-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth. Trey Burbank scored the game-winning run on a passed ball.
JC Jones came through with three hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Trappers, who got three hits and a pair of runs and RBIs from Burbank, two runs, two walks, one hit and one RBI from Luke Palmer, two runs, two hits and one RBI from Andrew Nielsen, and one run, two hits and one RBI from Kaden Deeter. Jones, Burbank, Nielsen and Rilee Maddock all doubled for Blacksmith Fork, which racked up 14 base knocks against Weber.
The Trappers (4-2) raced out to a 8-1 third-inning lead and never looked back against the Reds. Blacksmith Fork finished with seven hits and 13 free passes in another impressive offensive performance.
Palmer contributed with a pair of hits and RBIs for the Trappers, who got two runs, one hit, two RBIs and one free pass from Deeter, three walks from Maxwell Hornsby, one run, two hits and one RBI from Maddock, a pair of runs and walks from Cole Jones, and two RBIs, one run, one hit and one free pass from Brok Buttars.
Harper Walker went all five innings on the mound for Blacksmith Fork and limited Cedar to one earned run on five hits. Walker struck out three and walked one.
GREEN CANYON
The Huskers went 2-2 at the tourney as they split games on Friday and Saturday. Green Canyon dispatched of Blacksmith Fork's A squad and then fell to Box Elder by a 12-8 scoreline later on Day 2.
Caden Stuart had a monster day at the plate for the Huskers and he went 6 for 8 with eight RBIs and four runs. Stuart homered twice against the Trappers and his second one — a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth — invoked the mercy rule.
Carson Proctor tripled for the Huskers in Game 1, while Cooper Findlay doubled, drove in two runs and scored once. Coleman Bobb tallied two hits for Green Canyon, which got two runs from Mic Eborn.
Jackson Hill came through with a pair of base knocks and RBIs for Blacksmith Fork, which got one hit and two walks from Jace Jorgensen.
Green Canyon (5-2) was unable to claw its way out of a 6-0 third-inning deficit against Box Elder. The Huskers did plate multiple runs in each of the final three innings, but the Bees scored in every inning to keep Green Canyon at bay.
Cade Atkinson drove in two runs for the Huskers, while Findlay singled twice and Jaken Petersen chipped in with a run, hit and RBI.
RIDGELINE
The Wolverines (2-3) bounced back from their 13-3 loss to Box Elder by blowing out Blacksmith Fork's younger team. Ridgeline went off for 13 runs in the home half of the first in its tournament finale, and accumulated 15 hits in just four innings in that contest.
Cooper Clark, Trey Purser and Bode Hansen led the offensive charge with three hits apiece against the Trappers. Clark doubled twice and added three runs and RBIs, while Purser also contributed with three runs and two RBIs, and Hansen with a trio of runs and RBIs. Hansen and Purser doubled, as did fellow teammate Max Baer.
Hayden Hansen finished with two runs, two hits and one RBI for Ridgeline, which got two hits, two RBIs, one run and one walk from Tyson Smith, plus two RBIs, one run and one base knock from Ben Thompson.
The Wolverines used three different pitchers against the Trapplers in Clark, Hayden Hansen and Nate Dahle, and none of them gave up an earned run. Eli Iverson singled and scored a run for Blacksmith Fork (2-4).
Box Elder put a six-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the first and coasted in its win against Ridgeline, who got a single from four different players. The Bees went 4-0 at the tourney.