It’s been a little bit of a rough stretch for Mountain Crest’s American Legion program, but the Trappers are certainly off to a good start this week.
Blacksmith Fork dented the scoreboard in every inning en route to a 13-3 victory over North Cache (Sky View) on Monday evening at The Yard in Hyrum. An Andrew Nielsen RBI single invoked the mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth.
Wyatt Albrecht doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Trappers, who had eight different players score at least once. Albrecht came through with a two-run double for Blacksmith Fork, which scored multiple runs in four of the five frames.
Nielsen contributed with two runs, two hits, one RBI and one walk for the Trappers, who got two runs, two hits, two RBIs and a walk from JC Jones, plus two runs apiece from Porter Budge, Jake Bitton and Kaden Deeter. Nathan Rowley chipped in with a pair of base knocks.
Cole Jones went the distance on the mound and didn’t allow any earned runs. Jones scattered five hits, struck out five, walked two and plunked another.
Cole Lundahl finished with two hits and a RBI for North Cache, which got one run and two hits from Cade Sunderland.
The Trappers (8-5) had lost five of their previous six games heading into Monday’s showdown. The two teams will play again Wednesday — this time in Smithfield.
WEEKEND ACTION
Green Canyon and Ridgeline competed in out-of-state tournaments last weekend.
Ridgeline went 3-0-1 in its first four games at Pocatello’s Wood Bat Classic, but lost to Marsh Valley in single elimination action in the top bracket on Saturday. The Eagles dispatched of the Wolverines 11-0 in six innings. The two teams also played Thursday in a contest that ended in a 5-5 tie.
Marsh Valley made it to the championship game, where it lost a 17-16 heartbreaker to Butte (Montana). The Eagles took a 14-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth.
Ridgeline (8-3-1) finished with four hits in its rematch against Marsh Valley — singles by Jaxen Hollingworth, Marshall Hansen, Max Baer and Cade Smith.
Meanwhile, Green Canyon went 1-1 to conclude its experience at a tournament in Wyoming. The Huskers (5-12-1) played five games in four days during their trip to the Cowboy State.
Green Canyon held off Jackson (Wyoming) by a 9-8 scoreline on Saturday. Both teams finished with nine hits and scored twice in the seventh inning. Jackson had runners on first and second in the home half of the seventh when Green Canyon slammed the door.
Traceson Jensen had a monster day at the plate for the Huskers as he went 3 for 3 with six RBIs and a walk. Jensen doubled twice, as did teammate Zack Geertsen. Coleman Bobb also belted a two-bagger for Green Canyon.
Geertsen contributed with a trio of runs and hits for the Huskers, who got three runs and three walks from Abe Olson, plus two runs, one hit and one walk from Ryker Ericson.
Green Canyon’s tournament finale took place Sunday. The Huskers lost to Belgrade (Montana) by a 6-1 scoreline.
Green Canyon only struck out four times in seven innings, but was limited to singles by Ian Tippets and Geertsen. Tippets plated the Huskers’ lone run.