One swing of the bat was more than enough for Green Canyon to reign supreme in extra innings in Game 1 of a doubleheader, but Ridgeline immediately bounced back.
Traceson Jensen belted a three-run homer over the fence in left in the top of the eighth, lifting the Green Canyon Huskers to a 11-8 victory over the Ridgeline Wolverines in an American Legion baseball game that started Monday in Millville and concluded Tuesday in North Logan.
The Wolverines quickly put that setback behind them by plating six runs in the top of the second on their way to a 7-3 triumph over the Huskers in Tuesday’s nightcap.
Monday’s series opener had to be called due to darkness with the scored knotted up at 8-8 following the seventh inning. Ridgeline’s Easton Dahlke smacked a two-out, run-scoring double in the home half of the seventh to force extra innings, setting the stage for Jensen’s heroics one day later.
The two rivals combined for 23 hits in the series opener. Dahlke and Green Canyon’s Cooper Findlay led the charge with three base knocks apiece. Findlay doubled twice, scored twice, drove in two runs and walked twice.
The Huskers (10-5) strung together five straight hits on their way to scoring five runs in the top of the third to take a seemingly commanding 6-0 lead. To their credit, the Wolverines clawed their way back into the game by plating four runs on five hits, two free passes and a Green Canyon error in the fourth frame.
Green Canyon’s Coleman Bobb finished with four RBIs in Game 1 — three on a fly ball over the fence in center in the third inning. Bobb also walked twice and was plunked in three of his other plate appearances.
Cade Atkinson contributed with a pair of runs and hits for the Huskers, who got four RBIs, two runs, two hits and a walk from Jensen.
Romey Jensen came through with a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth for the Wolverines — one of his two hits and two RBIs in the contest. Trey Purser chipped in with a double, single, two RBIs and a walk for Ridgeline, which got a trio of runs and walks, plus a hit, from Nate Dahle.
The Wolverines (7-9) did more than enough to secure the series split as they got the job done at the plate and on the mound in the nightcap. Case in point: Seven different Ridgeline players accounted for 12 hits, while three different pitchers were effective. Hayden Hansen, Bode Hansen and Jensen each went two complete innings on the bump. None of them allowed more than three hits and each of them struck out two or three batters.
Ridgeline inflicted the lion’s share of its offensive damage in the aforementioned second inning, courtesy of two doubles, four singles and a hit batsman. Haiden Jenson and Jensen accounted for those doubles.
For the second time in as many games, the Wolverines were led at the plate by Dahlke, who went 3 for 4 with a RBI. Bode Hansen finished with a pair of base knocks and RBIs for Ridgeline, which got two runs, two hits, one RBI and one walk from Cam Blotter, and one run, two hits and a RBI from Jensen.
Standout football player and wrestler Will Wheatley fared well for Green Canyon as he singled twice, drove in two runs, scored once and walked once. Zack Geertsen and Traceson Jensen chipped in with two hits apiece for the Huskers, who got a triple from Geertsen and a double from Jensen.
RECRUITING
It’s been a busy last couple of days on the recruiting front for a trio of local former high school players. It started Tuesday when Geertsen announced his commitment to play at Big Bend (Washington) Community College. It continued Wednesday when the Mountain Crest baseball Twitter account announced two former Mustangs would be competing at the next level. Nathan Rowley has signed a letter of commitment to play at Lassen (California) Community College, while Caleb Archibald has finalized his commitment to Lane (Oregon) Community College.
Geertsen and Rowley graduated from high school this past spring, while Archibald is a 2020 graduate of Mountain Crest. Archibald is currently serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day in the Fort Worth, Texas, area.
Geertsen was phenomenal in his lone season at Green Canyon as he garnered first-team all-region and all-state honors. No. 22 finished first on the team in every major offensive category, including batting average (.480), on-base percentage (.551), hits (47), doubles (15), home runs (four), RBIs (31) and runs (30). Geertsen shined as an infielder, plus he pitched some significant innings.
Rowley was one of the most well-rounded players in the region and secured second-team all-state accolades for the second straight season. No. 12 led the Mustangs in batting average (.359), hits (33), doubles (five) and home runs (two), plus finished in a three-way tie for the top spot in RBIs (15). Rowley shined defensively as a second and third baseman, and he was Mountain Crest’s go-to pitcher as he paced the squad in innings (54.2), strikeouts (34) and ERA (2.817).
Archibald was regarded as one of the best pitchers at the 4A level in 2020, but that season was canceled after only a few games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a junior in 2019, No. 5 ranked first on the team in ERA (2.30), and second in innings pitched (45.2), strikeouts (51) and wins (four). Archibald was also a solid contributor at the plate as he batted .284 with 13 RBIs in 77 plate appearances.
Big Bend went 26-20 this past season, including 19-9 in conference play. Lassen went 29-16 overall and 17-8 in conference action in 2022, while Lane went 34-21-1 overall and 15-13 in its conference.