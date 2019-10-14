Several runners from Cache Valley turned some heads on Sunday in different parts of the country.
In southern Utah, Michael McKnight finished off the Triple Crown of 200s by winning the Moab 240. He also won the Bigfoot 200 two months ago and the Tahoe 200 last month. No one has ever won all three races in the same year.
McKnight won the Triple Crown of 200s in 2017, but didn’t win a race that year. This year he smashed his overall time by 33 hours. His time at the Moab 240 was 59 hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds.
In Chicago, Logan native Jerrell Mock ran his first-ever marathon. The 24-year-old crossed the finish line in 2:10:37 seconds. He placed 10th overall and was the second American to cross the finish line.
Mock was an All-American cross country and distance runner at Colorado State. Since graduating, he has continued to live in Fort Collins, Colorado, and train there.
Earlier this year Mock ran his first-ever half marathon in Houston, clocking in at 1:02:15, placing 13th overall and was the third American.
Taylor (Thornley) Ward was the fifth American woman to finish the Chicago Marathon on Sunday and 10th overall in 2:30:14. She is also a Logan High graduate.