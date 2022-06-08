PROVIDENCE - To the delight of coach/center fielder Jordan Hansen, his Blue Sox kept their collective foot on the gas pedal after jumping out to an early cushion this time around.
Smithfield plated three runs in the top of the first inning and kept adding to its lead en route to a 15-1 victory over the Providence Wolverines in a Northern Utah League baseball game on Tuesday night at Max L. Johnson Memorial Field.
It was a well-rounded performance for the Blue Sox, who scored all but one of their runs in the first two innings in last Friday's 5-1 league-opening 5-1 triumph over the Northern Utah Peaches.
"Against the Peaches we scored three or four and got up early and then didn't score again (for a while), so to keep adding on every inning was good to see," Hansen said. "It's good that we're staying hungry. They're a good team and it's hard to win here, so it's nice to just come out and take care of business."
Smithfield only needed one hit --- a RBI single to right by Hansen --- to manufacture three runs in the opening frame. The Blue Sox walked three times in the inning and that trend continued throughout the evening. Case in point: The visitors drew 17 bases on balls and were also plunked twice.
The Blue Sox also hit the ball pretty well at times as they racked up eight base knocks in the six-inning game. Smithfield scored at least one run in every inning.
"Yeah, we had a good approach at the plate tonight team wide," Hansen said. "I think that first inning with all of the walks, everybody kind of got settled down and comfortable. And then when we got pitches to hit, we hit them hard. Brock (Rindlisbacher) could have had an inside-the-park grand slam, but the kid made a good play on his ball in that inning. But when guys got a pitch to hit, they delivered."
The play Hansen is referring to was a spectacular diving catch by Providence center fielder Braxton Gill to rob Rindlisbacher with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the fourth. Gill came through with another memorable play earlier in the game when he gunned speedy right fielder Ryder Lundahl out at third base on a well-hit single by Greg Madsen.
Nevertheless, the Blue Sox (4-0) were in control throughout on their way to their third mercy rule win of the season. Smithfield's biggest hit of the game was provided by pinch hitter Trent Miller, who was plunked on the first pitch he saw in the top of the fifth. However, the Washington native got another opportunity one inning later and made the most of it by smacking a bases-clearing double to the fence in right-center.
"It was a great feeling," Miller said. "I wasn't trying to get hit again. I was just looking for that first-pitch strike and was just trying to drive it opposite field and drive in some runs."
It was the second double of the game for the Blue Sox as Hansen drove in a run with a well-struck two-bagger to the fence in left-center in the second inning. No. 25 contributed with a pair of runs, hits and RBIs, plus a walk, in his three at-bats.
Meanwhile, Chayse Oxborrow was rock solid on the mound for Smithfield, especially after the first two frames. The soon-to-be Preston High senior didn't allow any hits and only two walks in his final three innings. The southpaw struck out four and limited Providence to one run on two base knocks in five complete.
"Yeah, that was good," Hansen said. "He had a lot of full counts, but he found a way to finish guys off. ... He hung in their and when we needed (quality) pitches, he threw (quality) pitches. The defense played good behind him."
Indeed, it was a superb defensive performance for the Blue Sox, who played error-free baseball. The final out of the contest was a magnificent one as Smithfield right fielder Payton Jones deftly tracked down a ball laced by Mitch Coughlin while crashing into the fence.
Oxborrow aided his own cause by singling, walking four times, scoring two runs and driving in another. Madsen and Taydem Neal contributed with three RBIs apiece for the Blue Sox, who got a trio of runs from Rindlisbacher, two RBIs from Lundahl and two runs from Gabe Passey.
"At the plate everybody was doing a great job of maintaining their focus and discipline up there, not going for balls way out of the zone or balls close to being strikes," Miller said. "It was a great win overall."
Adam Lemmon scored Providence's lone run in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly to deep left-center by Kody Condie. Jaxen Hollingworth singled and walked twice for the Wolverines, who also got a single from Trey Purser. Purser was one of five pitchers the hosts used.