Playing out-of-state competition was a welcome change of pace for a pair of local American Legion baseball programs.
The Ridgeline Wolverines and Green Canyon Huskers are both currently competing in out-of-state tournaments, and both have fared well so far. Ridgeline followed up Wednesday's 10-0 victory over the Idaho Falls Mayhem by winning two of its next three games at Pocatello's Wood Bat Tournament, while Green Canyon reigned supreme in two of its first three games at a tourney in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Ridgeline returned to action Thursday and quickly dispatched of Blackfoot (Idaho) by a 16-2 scoreline in four innings. The Wolverines lost to the Burley (Idaho) Green Sox, 10-2, in their second Thursday contest, but bounced back with a 3-0 Friday victory over Billings (Montana).
The Wolverines (5-6) racked up 10 hits in their drubbing of Blackfoot, plus walked seven times and were plunked on four occasions. Trey Purser set the tone offensively with a three-run homer in the top of the first. Purser also singled twice, drove in five runs, scored three times and walked once in the game.
Romey Jensen doubled, singled, scored twice, drove in a run and walked once for Ridgeline, which got three runs, one hit and two walks from Cooper Clark, a pair of runs and free passes from Bode Hansen, one run, one hit, two RBIs and two free passes from Tyson Smith, and two runs, one hit and two RBIs from Ian Dahle.
Cam Blotter pitched all four innings for the Wolverines, gave up five hits, struck out five and walked or plunked nobody.
Ridgeline hit the ball pretty well in a Thursday afternoon showdown against Burley, but stranded too many base runners. Blotter had a pair of base knocks for the Wolverines, who got one hit apiece from seven different players. Purser smacked a run-scoring double in the bottom of the seventh for Ridgeline.
The Wolverines only finished with three hits in seven innings in their Friday contest against Billings, but were able to manufacture one run in the third frame and two in the sixth. Ridgeline plated both of its sixth-inning runs on a fielder's choice grounder by Jensen. Purser contributed with a run, hit, RBI and walk for the designated hosts.
Hayden Hansen got the job done on the mound for Ridgeline in his complete-game shutout. Hansen scattered six singles, fanned five and only walked two.
Meanwhile, Green Canyon received two strong pitching performances on Day 1 of its tournament. The Huskers (7-3) only allowed one hit in a 8-0 five-inning triumph over Rock Springs (Wyoming), and then held ThunderRidge (Colorado) to three hits in seven innings on their way to a 8-1 win late Thursday afternoon. Green Canyon returned to action Friday and lost to a Pocatello Rebels squad by a 10-5 scoreline.
Green Canyon's Carson Proctor terrorized both opposing pitching staffs on Thursday as he accumulated seven RBIs. Proctor came through with a pair of two-run singles against ThunderRidge, plus he chipped in with three hits and a walk. No. 13 finished with two runs, one hit, three RBIs and a free pass against Rock Springs.
Traceson Jensen smacked a two-run double for Green Canyon against Rock Springs, while Caleb Butterfield contributed with a two-run single. Mic Eborn scored twice and was plunked twice in Green Canyon's tourney opener, and Boston Stewart added one run, two hits and two walks.
A pair of Green Canyon pitchers teamed up for a one-hitter against Rock Springs and neither of them walked or plunked a batter. Cade Atkinson struck out three and only gave up one hit in three complete innings, while Eborn held Rock Springs hitless in two complete.
The Huskers plated four of their runs in the top of the fifth against ThunderRidge. Caden Stuart and Boston Stewart both doubled for Green Canyon, which got a pair of base knocks from Cooper Findlay and Quincy Matthews. Stuart also chipped in with a run, a single, two RBIs and two walks.
Additionally, Stuart was rock solid on the bump for the Huskers as he held ThunderRidge to zero runs on one hit in three complete. Coleman Bobb pitched the other four frames for Green Canyon, fanned six and only gave up one run on two hits.
Green Canyon might have improved to 3-0 at the tourney, but seven errors against a very good Pocatello squad was ultimately too much to overcome. The Rebels scored seven of their runs in two innings, while the Huskers plated all but one of their runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Suey had a run-scoring double and also drove in another run for the Huskers, who got one run, one hit, two RBIs and one walk from Stuart, three walks from Bobb and a pair of hits from Atkinson.