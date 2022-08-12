With the professional rodeo season inching toward the end of the 2022 campaign, cowboys and cowgirls trying to make the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) are traveling to as many performances as possible this time of year.
On the opening day and night of the Cache County Fair and Rodeo, it was evident Logan was a destination of some of the best that compete in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). Thursday morning began with slack — many that compete in timed events as the actual rodeos in the evenings have slots for a certain amount in each event. In the first of three nights of rodeos Thursday, the trend continued.
The trend was some of the best in the PRCA making a stop in Logan. In the saddle bronc riding all 10 contestants were among the top 46 in the world standings, with nine of them in the top 30.
“It’s a big push right now,” said Layton Green, who is No. 10 in the saddle bronc riding. “Everyone is wanting to be in that top 15 and stay there until Oct. 1. Everyone is going hard, and it’s fun.”
Of the eight that competed in the bareback riding Thursday, five were in the top 25 in the world standings. Six of the 13 bull riders on hand began the week ranked among the top 28.
Capping of the first performance late Thursday night was Josh Frost. The Randlett — it’s near Vernal — cowboy rode the bull Red Avalanche to a mark of 88.5, which edged his traveling partner from Howell, Tyler Bingham, who scored a 86.5 just before Frost rode.
“I had a super good bull and it was fun being the last guy out,” Frost said. “It was awesome to see Tyler go make that ride. Me and Tyler were the last two to ride and had the two best bulls. He made a hell of a bull ride, so that kind of fired me up to do a good job on my bull.”
Bingham did limp out of the arena with some assistance following his ride. There were several cowboys that got roughed up in the bull riding as Brady Portenier had his protective vest torn off and his shirt ripped nearly off his body when a bull stepped on him, but he was smiling behind the chutes after getting tossed before the required eight seconds from a bull that hasn’t been ridden this year.
Frost is rare in the PRCA as he competes in timed events and roughstock. He steer wrestled Thursday night and also competes in the tie-down roping. The 27-year-old has won the Linderman Award twice and is leading the standings this season. That award goes to the top money winner who wins at least $1,000 in each timed and roughstock events. Plus, you have to compete in three events.
“It’s a very cowboy award,” Frost said of the Linderman Award. “... As a kid, all I ever wanted to do was be a cowboy. It’s pretty cool to be out here living my dream and doing it for a living.”
Frost called the Cache County Fair and Rodeo his favorite rodeo, mainly because he has had great success every year.
“I come here every year,” Frost said. “There is a pile of money here and great fans. I’ve been rodeoing professionally for 10 years and I think I’ve been here 10 times.”
With his bull ride Thursday, Frost should draw a paycheck once again. He is currently ranked second in the bull riding and third in the all-around standings. Frost won the average at the NFR last year and has made two career trips to Las Vegas — where the NFR takes place in December. He finished second in the bull riding and third in the all-around a year ago.
“It’s been a great year,” Frost said. “I had a lot of momentum coming into this year and just been carrying on. It’s a marathon and not a sprint; it’s a long season. Just need to finish it off strong.”
His 7.2-second run in the steer wrestling won’t win him any money, but he still enjoyed his annual trip to Logan.
“I was a little slower than I would have liked,” Frost said.
But there is no time to dwell on that. Frost, like the others trying to stay in the top 15 which qualify for the NFR, will be off to another rodeo. In fact, he had competed for 25 straight days before having last Monday off.
“This is a crazy time of year with all the fairs going on,” Frost said. “We can go to as many as we want.”
Like Frost, Green was the final saddle bronc rider and ended up with the best score Thursday, covering Perro Caliente for an 84 score. The Canadian cowboy from Millarville, Alberta, was among a big group of cowboys from north of the border that competed Thursday.
“I think everyone likes going last,” Green said. “It’s never a bad thing. ... You need to take advantage of every good horse you get.”
Green has been to the NFR twice. He finished seventh in the world standings last year, but would like to improve on that spot this year.
Unlike Frost and Green, bareback rider Wyatt Denny was the third rider out Thursday. The Minden, Nevada, cowboy was able to ride Backdoor Johnny to a score of 88.
“I had seen a couple of videos of that horse and knew he really bucks,” Denny said. “In the videos he looks easier. By the second jump I was, ‘wow, this thing is really bucking.’ It was a fight the whole time. ... I’m just really happy with the outcome.
“I’m glad to be here. I love this rodeo. All the Utah rodeos have such good fans. You get on good bucking horses, it’s always fun.”
Denny has been to this rodeo before and won money, but never won his event. This may be the year, but there are still performances Friday and Saturday.
Denny, who began the week at No. 17, has been to the NFR three times and is well aware of what he needs to do. Sitting right on the bubble is nothing new for him. He missed making the top 15 by $400 last year.
“I’ve been in this spot before,” Denny said. “I’m feeling good and riding good. I’m in the best shape I’ve been in mentally and physically, so I’m really excited for the rest of the year. I have good horses this weekend and plan on having a $10,000 weekend.”
A cowboy from just over the hill had the second-best bareback ride. Darien Patrick Johnson is from Riverside and a Bear River High graduate. The 19-year-old competes collegiately for the College of Southern Idaho. He has been having success in Cache Valley as he took second at Preston two weeks ago and is currently second at the Cache County Rodeo with a 85 score.
“Right now I’ve just been dabbing my feet in pro rodeo, but it’s going good,” Johnson said. “... I just hope to get my entry (fee) back, plus a dollar. I’m happy with anything.”
In the timed events, fans got to witness the top steer wrestler in the world standings. Tyler Waguespack didn’t disappoint as he threw his steer in 3.8 seconds in an impressive run. No. 2 Will Lummus also clocked in at 3.8 in the slack Thursday morning.
“In this business, there are so many variables he really can’t worry about what somebody else does,” Waguespack said. “You still need to make the best run you can. You can’t worry about what others do, just got to do your job. ... I was really pleased with the run.”
The three-time world champ, who last won in 2021, didn’t know much about his steer but got some help from Tremonton’s Baylor Roche.
“A good buddy of mine, Baylor Roche, he knew him and gave me some information,” Waguespack said. “I’m real thankful he had that info.”
The 31-year-old from Gonzales, Louisiana, enjoys spending time out west during this time of the year. He has been to Logan, but had a no time last year.
“It was good to come back and get some redemption after having no luck here last year,” Waguespack said.
While none of the eight team ropers turned in a time Thursday evening, the No. 1 team of Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira did record a 4.9 run during the slack.
The fastest times in breakaway roping, tie-down roping and barrel racing also come in the slack. The final two performances begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.