Another three nights of professional rodeo are planned for Cache Valley, only this time the action will be in Logan at the county fairgrounds.
Action will begin Thursday night at 8 o’clock when the Cache County Rodeo kicks off. Once again there will be specialty acts, rodeo clowns and some of the best among the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) competing.
“We are really excited about this year’s rodeo,” said Lamont Poulsen, the manager of the Cache County Rodeo. “We have some great contestants coming, some of the top names. We are pleased with that.”
As the PRCA season and summer start to wind down, cowboys are trying to hit as many rodeos as possible in order to try and move up in the standings. The top 15 in each event qualify for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) which is held in Las Vegas. Big money can be won there.
Poulsen didn’t want to single out any particular event, but did say there will be some “very good bareback riders” in Logan this weekend. In the saddle bronc riding, many of the Wright brothers from Milford are entered. Several of them have won the NFR in saddle bronc riding and three or four of them qualify every year in the event. Currently, there are four Wrights in the top nine in the standings, including Ryder Wright on top.
Stetson Wright is leading the standings in the all-around as a rookie. The youngest of the clan rides saddle broncs — 21st in the standings starting this week — but has made a big chunk of his money in the bull riding, where he ranks second in the standings. However, he broke his jaw recently after a successful ride and may skip some rodeos. He did not compete in Preston last week.
Poulsen also pointed out some “top names” may not end of competing at the Cache Country Rodeo. Some enter several rodeos at the same time and decide which to compete at depending on the draw of the animal they get. Others just end up not being able to make the travel work between rodeos.
While that is part of the sport, Poulsen assured fans that the rodeo will have “top contenders in every event.”
The Bar T Rodeo Company will be providing the animals and is well known for its bucking horses and bulls. Randy Munns is back as the barrel man and is plenty entertaining.
Tickets are still available, but going fast. Poulsen said all three nights were sellouts a year ago and expects the same again in 2019. The rodeo begins Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 8, with pre-rodeo festivities at 7:30.