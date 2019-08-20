Several champions were crowned over the course of the eight-day Herald Journal Tennis Tournament, which concluded last Wednesday at the Logan Recreation Center.
A trio of athletes reigned supreme in more than one bracket in former Utah State player Matt Thatcher, current Ridgeline player Eric Ellis and Nick Roberts. Ellis advanced to the finals in three different brackets.
A week after dispatching of Ellis in straight sets for the men’s open singles title, Thatcher teamed up with his friend to capture the men’s open doubles division. Thatcher and Ellis defeated Scott and Andrew Johnson in the finals, 6-1, 6-4.
Ellis claimed a pair of doubles titles as he combined with Thatcher Ellis to edge the tandem of Kimball Ricks and Michael Summers in three sets in the finals of the varsity bracket.
Thatcher Ellis also competed in the finals of the men’s 4.5 singles division, where he fell to Roberts in straight sets. A week later, Roberts teamed up with Mike Taylor to win the men’s 9.0 doubles bracket with a three-set nailbiter over veterans John Fjeldsted and Dave Debyle.
In the men’s 4.0 singles division, Stone Hunt beat Summers in two pretty close sets for the title.
The boys singles titles were captured by Trent Cannon (varsity), Carter Thorpe (JV) and Kort Larsen (14-and-under). Torie Jeppsen emerged victorious in the mixed 12-and-under bracket. The runner-ups in those divisions were Ricks (varsity), Dohoon Kwag (JV), Thomas Bingham (14-and-under) and Danny Phillips (12-and-under). Larsen outlasted Bingham in a third-set tiebreaker.
In the top women’s division, Donna Norton held off Jayne Day in a third set super tiebreaker in the finals. A super tiebreaker was also needed in the championship match of the girls varsity division as Yeeke Wang outpointed Logan High teammate Annie Spach.
All of the women’s title matches in doubles were decided in straight sets. Jane Day and Kara Johnson prevailed in the open division, as did Paula Anderson and Crystal Shakespear in the 8.0 bracket. In the girls divisions, Liz and Emma Murri claimed the varsity title, and Camie Yuan and Angela Zhan the JV championship.
Runner-ups in all of the doubles divisions were Luba Ostrusinik and Lisa Olsen (open), Katie Cox and Emily Pierson (8.0), Amie Liu and Jennie Leo (varsity), and Emmie Foster and Lay Doh (JV).
Phillip and Caleb Xu bested Isaac Parker and David White in the finals at boys JV doubles.
In mixed doubles action, the duo of Scott Johnson and Meagan Mortensen defeated Spach and Thatcher Ellis for the open division crown. In the 8.0 bracket, Tammy and Nate Call combined to dispatch of Rachel Chipman and Carter Thorpe.