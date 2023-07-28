PRESTON — After joining in and singing with gusto the Lee Greenwood song “God Bless the U.S.A.” Thursday during the opening performance of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, barrelman J.J. Harrison made a declaration to the crowd of nearly 7,000 fans.
“This is one of the greatest crowds in pro rodeo history,” said Harrison, who mostly spends the night entertaining the crowd with jokes and observations.
Harrison — no relation to me as far as I know — was being sincere. He was moved by the way the crowd joined in and sang after talking about how the world has become so divided.
That moment happened well into Thursday night’s rodeo, but it got me thinking about how this sport brings people together. Whether it’s cheering for a cowboy to make an eight-second ride or routing for a fast run in a timed event, you rarely hear any boos at a rodeo. Unless a barrelman asks for one about a score, but haven’t seen that too often.
And that certainly was the case as the 89th edition at Preston began with added seating and an improved video board. That Famous Preston Night Rodeo was a bit new and improved for 2023, which seemed to satisfy everyone.
This rodeo draws some of the best competitors in the PRCA. Thursday was proof of that, and there were still two more nights of action to come.
Fans and myself were able to witness some of the best at their trade. There was the No. 1 team roping duo of Rhen Richard and Jeremy Buhler, several top-10 tie-down ropers, four saddle bronc riders from the famous Wright family and four of the top bull riders in the PRCA to name a few.
Of course there was also some mutton bustin, which was won Thursday night by 6-year-old Nick Buttars, the son of Kyley and Chancey Buttars of Weston. Nick rode his mutton to a score of 82, earned a trophy taller than himself and even got to kiss a rodeo queen on the check. Not bad for the first time climbing on the back of sheep.
While Buttars was a novice at riding sheep, the foursome of Spencer Wright, Ryder Wright, Stattler Wright and Stu Wright have climbed aboard numerous bucking horses. The youngster of the bunch that competed Thursday was Stattler at 19, but he is currently 13th in the world standings. Two-time world champion Ryder is 14th.
However, it was the eldest of the group that shined the brightest Thursday. Spencer, who was the 2014 world champion, rode Light My Fire to a score of 84 to lead after the first night.
“I definitely outdrew the boys tonight,” said Spencer Wright after signing an autograph. “I was real happy with my horse. Fifty percent of the ride is having a good horse. ... We all thrive off winning and really do help each other out.”
The Wrights, who are from Beaver, did leave Preston Thursday with the top three scores in the saddle bronc riding. They always enjoy making a stop at Preston every year.
“We are pretty lucky and fortunate to have a big fan base,” Spencer Wright said. “We usually come here to Preston every year. We always do good here.”
Another cowboy that likes coming to Franklin County is steer wrestler Stetson Jorgensen. The Blackfoot, Idaho, cowboy is even closer than the Wrights.
“I don’t miss this rodeo, it’s a good rodeo,” Jorgensen said. “I’ve placed here before and it’s looking good this year.”
Jorgensen has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) four times, finishing second in 2021, but the 30-year-old found himself in 29th place to start the week. He had the best time after Thursday with a 3.9-second run.
“I knew that steer and he was dang good in California,” Jorgensen said. “I stayed behind the barrier and it worked out. ... There are still a lot of rodeos left and I need to just keep plucking away like I did tonight.”
Another cowboy that tries to make Preston fit into his schedule is Richard. The Roosevelt cowboy has made the NFR five times and along with his partner from Canada is in great position to make it six trips to Las Vegas. The top 15 in each event qualify for the NFR.
“We have the finals made, now we are just trying to win as much as we can by going to three or four rodeos a week,” Richard said. “We want to stay as close as we can to the top.”
I’ve never had the opportunity to see Richard rope in person until Thursday. He and Buhler stretched their steer in 6.8 seconds, which was the fastest in the rodeo. However, several times were faster in the slack, which was held before the rodeo to accommodate all the entries in the event. Still, Richard was confident the time would draw a paycheck as it was fourth.
“That time will get us some money,” Richard said. “... I come to this rodeo every year, but we are usually in the slack. I’ve won it several times.”
Another Canadian cowboy did well in the final event of the night. Of the 11 bull riders that nodded and came out of the chute, just three made the horn and earned a score. Jordan Hansen was on top with a 90.
“I really didn’t know a lot about this bull,” Hansen said. “The bull fighter Joe Butler knew him really good and said I should get along good with him. It worked out good.”
The two-time NFR qualifier drew a bull that began the night with a 90 percent buck off rate. Hansen proved to be among the 10 percent that can last eight seconds on Ditch.
“They don’t ride him a whole lot, but when they do it’s for a big score,” said Hansen, who is currently No. 10 in the world standings. “Those are the ones you want with a chance to get a big score. ... We all want to get to the NFR, so you keep going to all these rodeos.”
And for the most part, rodeo fans are the benefactor as they get to see some great competition.
