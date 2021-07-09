As much as I enjoy sports — whether it’s watching them, reporting on them or playing them — they sure have a way of humbling you.
I was given a refresher course on this while competing in track & field at the Utah Summer Games late last month in Cedar City. My good friend Phil Noble, a former standout decathlete at Utah State University, convinced me to train for the meet, which is held every June at Southern Utah University.
Phil and I were chatting at the Cache-Box Invitational in March about the possibility of running in the Summer Games, and he was fairly confident both of us were capable of breaking at least one age division record. He told me what the record was for the 100-meter dash, as well as the 200 and 400 and, truth be told, the men’s 40-44 record for the 400 was something I thought I had in the bag as long as a trained a little bit for it.
The 400 record for my age division is 56.01 seconds, which in all honestly is still quite fast for someone over the age of 40. As a single 29-year-old in the summer of 2007, I did absolutely no endurance training and around three weeks of pretty difficult speed training, and managed to run a 53.10 in an exhibition race against former Mountain Crest star Justin Hedin. Having a state champion to push you certainly helps, but I realized I had some natural ability in the 400.
A couple of weeks before that, I clocked in at 11.41 in the 100 in another meet. In a lot of years that kind of time is good enough to secure a spot on the podium at the Utah high school state championships — at least in the 1A-3A divisions, and sometimes even in 4A.
I never ran track & field in high school. I knew I was pretty fast, but you can only be so fast as a 4-foot-9 freshman and a 5-2 sophomore. I didn’t reach my current height of 5-11 until I was 20, and by then it was seemingly too late to give track & field a try.
However, I started covering the sport as a reporter for the Herald Journal in the spring of 2004, and quickly realized how much I enjoyed it. When I found out the Logan Flyers, a youth track club, was holding a couple of all-comers meet in the summer of 2006, I immediately knew it was something I wanted to do.
I raced in the 200, 400 and 800 in the first meet, and the 200 and 800 in the second. One year later, I ran at a pair of similar meets.
My goal was to train and compete as an unattached athlete in the Mark Faldmo Invitational, USU’s lone annual outdoor meet, in the spring of 2008. I figured if I trained really hard I could conceivably break the 11-second barrier in the 100 and the 50-second barrier in the 400.
I was curious to see what I was capable of, but sometimes life gets in the way. I met my wife in the early fall of 2007 and we were planning for our wedding by the time the Faldmo Invite rolled around the following spring. Taking the time to extensively train for a track & field meet was all of a sudden an afterthought.
Fast forward 13 years later and I knew I still had some pretty good speed. I’m still able to beat out an infield single on almost any pitch I hit to the left side of the infield while playing slow-pitch softball. So when Phil brought up the possibility of sprinting in the Summer Games, it was something I couldn’t pass up.
I spent three months running three times a week and approximately 10 miles a week. It’s a pretty small mileage base, but I quickly began to feel more fit, plus I figured I didn’t need to run heavy mileage to get ready for a 400 race.
However, Phil and I both made the mistake of only doing about three weeks worth of speed training before the Summer Games. I tweaked my left hamstring during the first interval workout and never fully recovered, although I still felt I was fast enough to run some solid times — maybe even come somewhat close to my times from ’07.
Well, you know what, I’m not nearly as fast as I was 14 years ago. I went out and ran a 12.55 in the 100 and, two hours later, a 26.52 in the 200, which was far off my time of 23.49 in ’07. I was on pace to run a low-25 or maybe even a high-24 in the 200, but my form completely fell apart over the last 50 meters. I’m still pretty fast over 50-plus meters, but my speed endurance is not even close to there yet.
The following day I returned to the track and completed the 400 in 59.82, which I honestly felt pretty good about after only having 13 hours of recovery time from the 200. Phil and I finished out our experience at the Summer Games by competing in the 4x100 relay, in which he injured both hamstrings. On Day 1 of the meet, Phil barely missed out on the men’s 30-34 record in the 110 hurdles with his 15.60.
So there you have it, I was given a swift dose of reality at the meet. I’m not nearly as fast as I was as a 29-year-old and, you know what, that’s OK.
I did leave Iron County with a pair of gold medals, one silver and one bronze. To be fair, I never had more than six competitors in my age division in any of my races, and I was one of only two in the 400.
More importantly, I had a lot of fun in my two days in Cedar City. You always meet great people at events like this, plus it was very inspiring to watch 87-year-old Doug Spainhower finish the 80-meter hurdles. Spainhower also showcased his talents in the 100, long jump and triple jump. Kudos to Paul Olson and Kelly Behunin for joining Phil and I in the 4x100 relay in the spur of the moment.
Phil and I both plan on traveling to Cedar City next year with more extensive training under our belts. And that 56.01 record in the 400 in going down in 2022.