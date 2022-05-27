Yes, I’m still running.
Lately, it seems like I’ve been answering that question a lot. Maybe I’m just more sensitive to it as it has been hard to stay motivated the last five or six months.
Pinning down a reason for my lack of motivation is hard. There really is no exact reason why.
Running on a regular basis during the winter in Cache Valley is never easy. Usually I just head to the gym and reacquaint myself with the treadmill. I’m not a fan of the cold or the ice or playing dodge with slush piles and oncoming vehicles.
Plus, treadmills really don’t bother me. I just zone out and put the miles in. I have many running friends that really struggle to do long distances on treadmills, but it really doesn’t bother me.
But getting myself to the gym on a regular basis has not been as easy as past years. Normally, I keep myself going by having races I’ve signed up for on my calendar, reminding me that I better be putting the work in. I know the importance of training and staying race ready. Because of several different factors, I just haven’t signed up for many races and have none coming up in June, which is normally a really busy month for runners.
We — my wife and I — probably did too many races last year. With things opening back up and races that had been deferred plus some new ones, we did a lot in 2021. Could I have burned myself out? Maybe a little.
But I really am still running, even went outside most Saturdays through the cold months to join friends that have welcomed me into their running group. I didn’t complain too much or skip out without a very good reason.
They know I’m still running as do those I see at the gym. I may not be doing the number of miles I usually do each month, but I’m still putting one foot in front of the other on a pretty regular basis.
Perhaps it’s the COVID weight I’ve put on or maybe the mountain man look — my wife has a different description — as to why people ask if I’m still running. I get it. I’m sort of working on both.
I’m hoping my last adventure will be the push I need to get me motivated again. It’s been a week since the last race I ran.
My sixth Ogden Marathon was different than the five previous trips around Ogden Valley, down Ogden Canyon and finishing on Grant Avenue by the Ogden Amphitheater. I did it as a pacer for American Flyers Race Pacers.
As the Ogden Marathon approached, I had mixed emotions. I was not signed up. In fact, the marathon was at capacity, and I had accepted I was going to miss it this year. It was probably a good thing as I really hadn’t been training to run a marathon, or at least race one. My competitive nature in my age group would probably have ended in a bad way.
Then came an opportunity. A pacer was not able to go, opening a door for someone to fill it. I saw a post in running group I’m part of and after consulting with my wife, decided to offer to run the 5:00 hour pacing slot that needed a second pacer.
I’ve paced one race in my life — a half marathon. My longest run since last November was just more than 16 miles, a few weeks ago. But suddenly the juices were flowing and I was excited for the opportunity. Plus, I was got to rub shoulders with friends I hadn’t seen since last fall in many cases.
I think the best part was the pressure was off. Sure, I had a pace to keep and needed to come in on time and help runners aiming for that time to make it, but the expectations I put on myself when racing were gone. It really was a great experience.
I settled in with my co-pacer Lula, who was a very experienced pacer, and a five-hour adventure was underway. We met and chatted with a lot of runners. Some were doing their first-ever marathon, while others were experienced but dealing with different aches and pains.
We dealt with a few issues ourselves, but got the group that was with us the last 10 or so miles in under five hours. We were a bit over five hours ourselves, but had sent the group with us ahead with less than a mile to go.
I backed off a bit near the finish as a runner was celebrating his 100th marathon and was coming in to a lot of fanfare. I thought it would be weird for a pacer to pass at that point and edge him at the finish line.
Will I be pacing again? If the opportunity arises, I will certainly look at it more seriously than I have in the past. But I still like to race the clock and try and do my best in my age group. Now I’ve just got to get myself ready to race a marathon.
So, yes, for those wondering, I’m still running and even did a race recently.