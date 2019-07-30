Some of the best female golfers in the state of Utah are battling it out this week at the Logan Golf & Country Club.
The 113th Utah Women’s State Amateur began on Monday with a round of stroke play. Another round was played Tuesday to whittle the field down to 16 for match play, which begins Wednesday.
Recent Ridgeline High School graduate Alexis Wilson was the lone golfer in the tournament from Cache Valley. The teenager had a rough first round, but shook that off with a 2-over-par 74 in the second round. However, it was not quite enough to keep playing as her two-day total of 157 was one stroke off making the top 16. Wilson tied with two others for 17th place.
Kerstin Fotu was the medalist as she proved to be the most consistent with rounds of 70 and 71, respectively. Her 3-under-par two-day total of 141 was two shots better than Southern Utah golfer Poy Prasurtwong, who had the best round of any golfer with a 4-under-par 68 on Monday. Fotu is from Highland and played in high school at Lone Peak, while Prasurtwong is from Thailand.
An intriguing teenager who made it into match play is Grace Summerhays. The teenager played in the men’s State Am earlier this month as she became the fourth female to qualify. Summerhays even made it to match play — 64 make it in the men’s tournament.
Summerhays tied for fifth a two-day total of 151. The 15-year-old won two matches last week at the U.S. Girls Junior in Wisconsin before losing to the eventual champion. She recovered from an 80 on Monday to fire a 1-under-par 71 on Tuesday.
Another golfer expected to contend was Naomi Soifua. The BYU athlete was the runner-up in 2012 at LG&CC as a 13-year-old. Soifua was one of the last to make it into match play with a 156, tying for 14th with two others.
The women’s tournament seems to be wide open as there are no former champions playing this year. Four-time champion Kelsey Chugg is getting ready for the U.S. Women’s Amateur in Mississippi next week. The last time the Logan Golf & Country Club hosted was 2012, which was the first time Chugg won.
Defending champion Tess Blair did not make the trek north as she is preparing for her first year at Sacramento State. Kendra Dalton, who won in 2016, turned professional.
Match play will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Logan Golf & Country Club with top-seeded Foto taking on No. 16 Cora Mickelsen. Every nine minutes another pairing will tee off. All matches will begin on No. 1.
An intriguing match up Wednesday morning has Prasurtwong, the No. 2 seed, facing 15th seeded Soifua. Their match is scheduled to begin at 10:06 a.m.
Summerhays will take on 11th seeded Christina Ciasca, beginning at 10:33 a.m.
Once the field is cut to eight, the quarterfinals will take play Wednesday afternoon. The semifinals and championship matches will be on Thursday.