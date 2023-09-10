lotoja

Cyclists begin their journey in Logan on their way to Teton Village, Wyoming, Saturday morning as part of the 41st annual LoToJa Classic.

Another LoToJa Classic is in the books and a local cyclist was the top female at the 41st edition that took place on Saturday.

Elizabeth “Ellie” Edwards had the fastest time among the females at the annual race that starts in Logan and finishes at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, just west of Jackson, Wyoming. The 32-year-old from Hyde Park crossed the finish line in 9 hours, 57 minutes, 7 seconds.


