Another LoToJa Classic is in the books and a local cyclist was the top female at the 41st edition that took place on Saturday.
Elizabeth “Ellie” Edwards had the fastest time among the females at the annual race that starts in Logan and finishes at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, just west of Jackson, Wyoming. The 32-year-old from Hyde Park crossed the finish line in 9 hours, 57 minutes, 7 seconds.
In fact, Edwards and the next two riders were credited with the same time as Jenniffer Holladay and Katie Bonebrake were officially given the same time, but Edwards was declared the winner after the 203-mile race.
The LoToJa Classic is the longest one-day road race sanctioned by USA Cycling in America. Cyclists leave Logan bright and early Saturday morning in waves and race the sun as the race officially ends at 8:30 p.m. sharp.
Edwards, who is in the category 4/5, didn’t have to worry about the cut off time. But of the more than 1,500 who ride, there are some who just can’t make the grueling trek before it gets dark.
In the men’s race, it was also close. The category 3/4 group ended up covering the distance the fastest this year. In fact, the top 11 riders in that classification were within 16 seconds of each other.
In a sprint finish, Seth Steed held off Andrew Putt, Christian Dursteler, Brandon Nelson and Jason Lang. The 40-year-old Layton native crossed in 8:42:53, followed by Putt, Dursteler and Nelson at 8:42:55 and Lang at 8:42:56.
Dursteler rides for the Logan Race Club (LRC). The 26-year-old from North Logan, also known as “Supe,” has made some big strides the past few years.
The course records of 8:18:29 for the men and 9:35:00 for the women were safe this year despite conditions being good. It was cool at the start and never got blazing hot. There was some wind to contend with on the northern half of Star Valley.
A couple of crashes occurred, including a nasty six-person one near the finish in the afternoon. It happened among the men’s masters 35+B - 400s group and a cyclist from Mountain Green had to be flown out by helicopter. His status is unknown.
There were a handful of riders from the valley who finished atop the podium in their respective categories. The top five get honored.
Joe Camire of Paradise won the men’s 45A in 9:10:16. Greg Nichols of Logan took the men’s 55A in 9:23:17. In the Cat 5, Jason Broadbent of North Logan was first with a time of 9:34:13. In the mixed two-person relay, Branden and Heather Nakken - the Palouse Peddlers - crossed with the fastest time in 10:55:02. Nic Porter of Logan and Andrew Moss of Smithfield were part of the men’s 3-5 person relay team that took gold with a time of 11:21:53.
Other riders that made the podium from the valley included: Sarah McKnight of Smithfield in women’s Cat 5 (11:39:36); Mace Rockwood in men’s masters 35+B (9:17:21); Mike Twohip of Logan in men’s 45A (9:10:17); Steve Dankert of Richmond in men’s 55A (9:23:18); Bart Liechty in the men’s masters 35+B (9:17:21); and Camille Stringam of River Heights in the women’s masters 45+ (10:42:19.
Moss gave a “shout out” to Scott Smith from Smithfield who rode the race just two months after a “horrific crash.” Smith finished in 9:45:47 and just missed the podium in the men’s masters 35+A, taking sixth.
Another stalwart in the LRC was riding strong with the leaders in the men’s masters 45+ but suffered two flat tires in the Snake River Canyon and had to watch the group go up the road. Greg Roper finished with a time of 9:51:48.
There were many other riders from the valley that took part in the race. Taking on a challenge like LoToJa obviously takes a lot of training and preparation to just finish.
